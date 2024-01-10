Williams: Why Big 12 'built' Cincinnati Bearcats seem close to being back

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Simas Lukosius (41) celebrates his go-ahead three pointer in the second half of the NCAA Big 12 basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Texas Longhorns at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Texas pulled off a 74-73 win on a go-ahead basket in the final seconds of the game.

Cincinnati Bearcats basketball is right there.

When the Fifth Third Arena speakers blared Queen’s “We Will Rock You” on Tuesday night and the Bearcats held a one-point lead against the rugged Texas Longhorns with 25 seconds left, how could you not feel like UC basketball was back?

The red-and-black draped arena had the feel and energy of the Bob Huggins-era Bearcats. UC and Texas were trading punches in a physical game reminiscent of the Kenyon Martin and Steve Logan days.

Then Texas’ Max Abmas knocked down a short jumper with 8 seconds left, giving the 25th-ranked Longhorns the 74-73 win and spoiling UC’s first Big 12 Conference home game.

Immediate silence.

The Bearcats left you hanging on the cusp of declaring: “They’re back, baby!” The first draft of this column had a “they’re back” tone. And, so, UC is close. It’s right there. Maybe next time. Soon, right?

“Gotta be rewarded at some point,” a fan was overheard saying as he left the arena.

Oh, the Bearcats should be rewarded if they keep punching and counterpunching like they have through their first two Big 12 games. No moral victories around one of the college basketball’s storied programs, but UC has quickly proven it can hang in the best hoops conference in the land.

A week ago, as UC came off a weak non-conference schedule, we didn’t know that.

The Bearcats have a 1-1 Big 12 record, with a grind-it-out, comeback road win against BYU last Saturday. The Cougars are ranked No. 4 in the NCAA Net rankings. It’s a nice victory on UC’s March Madness resume. Go .500 in the Big 12, and you’re heading to the NCAA Tournament. It won’t be easy. Every night in the Big 12 could be like Tuesday. East Carolina, Tulsa and South Florida are no longer on the schedule.

UC-Texas had 14 lead changes. Neither team wanted to relent, especially down the stretch. Texas went up 70-67 with 3:31 left. UC took a 73-70 lead on Simas Lukosius’ turnaround jumper with 59 seconds left. Punch. Counterpunch.

“That’s the Big 12 every night,” Texas coach Rodney Terry said. “In this league, there’s no night off whether you’re at home, on the road, you got to come take these wins. These are possession games. These are tough-venue games.”

Third-year UC coach Wes Miller has been instilling a tough-minded culture since he got here, but it’s taken time to take hold. The Bearcats weren’t tough in non-conference losses to Xavier and Dayton. They didn’t look like they were ready for Big 12 play.

But they have their full roster now, with 7-foot Aziz Bandaogo and 6-11 Jamille Reynolds settled in after missing early games due some silly NCAA eligibility bureaucracy. Those guys are physical and intimidating to anyone who tries to score in the paint.

Midway through the second half, Reynolds showed how he can help UC. He caught near the baseline and NBA-style physically backed his defender to the block before turning and hitting a short hook shot to give UC 51-49 lead. Nearly two minutes later, Reynolds snagged an offensive rebound and emphatically dunked the ball to give UC a 53-49 lead with 10:37 to play. He sprinted back down the court and blocked Texas guard Tyrese Hunter’s shot in the paint.

Those are the type of big, physical plays that defined Bearcats basketball for generations of fans 35 years and older.

“He’s built this team for the Big 12,” Terry said of Miller. “They’re a physical team.”

That alone should put the Big 12 on notice: The Bearcats belong.

