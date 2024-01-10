What we learned from Cincinnati Bearcats' loss to Texas Longhorns in Big 12 home opener

University of Cincinnati Bearcat basketball's home Big 12 debut Tuesday featured their second Quadrant-1 opportunity in less than three days as Texas made their initial visit to Fifth Third Arena.

The Bearcats fell short 74-73 as a Simas Lukošius final attempt didn't make the mark.

With under a minute to go, Lukošius had given UC a 73-70 lead on consecutive baskets. But Dylan Disu, who had a career-high 33 for Texas scored on the next possession. When the Bearcats got the ball, the Longhorns needed to foul to get the ball back.

Eventually, John Newman III was sent to the line with :24.4 to go, but missed, giving Texas a final shot. With :08 left, Max Abmas made a jumper from the right corner for the 14th lead change of the game and Texas led 74-73, which would turn out to be the final after the final Lukošius miss.

The sections were striped in alternate red and black by design and the building was arguably as loud as its been all season, even though the game was not a sellout with an attendance of 11,014. The Bearcats were a shot away from beating consecutive ranked teams for the first time in 11 years.

Disu led all scorers with 33 for the Longhorns, while Abmas had 15 including the game-winner. UC was led by Lukošius with 19, Viktor Lakhin with 17 and Jamille Reynolds with 11.

Second-half surge again

UC's Lakhin gave the Bearcats their first lead since early in the game less than four minutes into the second stanza. From there the game see-sawed. Spelling Bandaogo for the Bearcats was Reynolds who had some clutch post moves and an emphatic slam to briefly put UC back in front.

With 4:49 left, Texas had a 66-62 lead after an Abmas 3-pointer. UC then came out with a quick Simas Lukošius trey, a stop and a Jizzle James bucket to go up 67-66 and force Texas coach Rodney Terry to call time.

Texas would come out with quick buckets by Abmas and Dillon Mitchell to lead 70-67. Reynolds would cut it to one on a bucket, the UC's Lukošius would hit consecutive baskets putting the Bearcats in front 73-70 with under a minute to go. A Disu jumper cut the Bearcat lead to one. Later the Abmas jumper gave the Longhorns the win.

There were 14 lead changes in the game.

High-scoring opening half

UC allowed Texas 41 first-half points, the most they've given up all season. Texas grad student Dylan Disu had 19 points at the break, eight over his average. UC had a lead at 12:35 but couldn't capitalize. Down 39-33 with 2:09 left in the half, UC scored six straight points to tie. Viktor Lakhin hit a free throw, then Dan Skillings Jr. scored five straight points on a pair of dunks. He was fouled on the first and made the free throw, then was open on a fast break with :48 left. Disu's late bucket couldn't be answered, putting the Bearcats down at half for the third straight game.

History with the Horns

The Longhorns came to Cincinnati ranked No. 25 in the latest AP poll. UC had not won back-to-back games against ranked teams since March 8-9, 2012 when the Mick Cronin Bearcats downed No. 2 Syracuse and No. 13 Georgetown on consecutive days in the Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden.

UC's previous win over Texas also took place that year in the NCAA tournament in Nashville with the Bearcats prevailing 65-59.

In the Big 12, there should be more of these opportunities as the recent AP poll listed Houston at No. 2, Kansas No. 3, Oklahoma No. 9, Baylor No. 14, BYU No. 18 and Texas at No. 25 with UC four spots away in 29th place.

No Kadin Shedrick for Longhorns

Texas 6-foot-11 shot blocker Kadin Shedrick did not play Tuesday suffering from back spasms. Shedrick was averaging 11 points and 4.3 rebounds. In the Texas loss vs. Texas Tech Saturday he had just two points and five rebounds.

Next game

UC makes their first visit to Waco, Texas to face the No. 14 Baylor Bears Saturday at 8 p.m. UC women's team returns home Wednesday at 6 p.m. looking for their first Big 12 win in a game vs. UCF.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Texas Longhorns analysis Big 12 basketball