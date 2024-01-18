Williams' inbox: Did Cincinnati Bearcats' Big 12 win vs. TCU warrant fans rushing court?

Cincinnati Bearcats fans cheer on the team in the second half of a college basketball game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 81-77.

The Inbox is moving to multiple times per week, so keep sending emails to jwilliams@enquirer.com. Interest in UC basketball is starting to pick up:

Subject: Cincinnati Bearcats fans rushing the court

Message: “No doubt UC’s win over TCU was big, but that was a not a rush-the-floor situation. UC was favored by 3. Your thoughts?”

Reply: I initially had a similar thought immediately after Tuesday’s dramatic, OT victory against the 19th-ranked Horned Frogs: WTH? Since when does a storied and proud basketball program like UC storm the court after beating TCU. It’s not like TCU was ranked No. 1 in the nation, either.

But my viewpoint changed as I processed the bigger picture of UC’s first Big 12 win at Fifth Third Arena.

Those were students who flooded the court. And none of them know UC basketball as a big-time winner and national power like those of us who went to UC in the 1990s, followed the Bob Huggins era and grew up watching Nick Van Exel, Danny Fortson, Kenyon Martin and Steve Logan.

Many of those students may not even remember much about the successful Mick Cronin era. A college freshman would’ve been in eighth grade when Cronin left for UCLA. None of them were around the last time UC went to the NCAA Tournament in 2019, unless there were a few sixth-year stragglers amid the center-court mob.

The rush-the-court reaction seemed to speak for an entire fanbase: Bearcats fans are starving to win again, and they’re ready to celebrate a return to national relevance.

It was the biggest win in the Wes Miller era. Will we look back on Tuesday night as the defining, “UC basketball is back” moment?

We don’t yet know the answer.

The Big 12 is the best conference in the land, and league play so far is proving difficult for most teams to string together wins. You’re only as a good as your next game in this Ironman conference race, and UC faces No. 15 Oklahoma on Saturday and No. 3 Kansas at The Phog on Monday.

One thing we do know through four conference games, though: UC belongs in the Big 12.

