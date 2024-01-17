What we learned from Cincinnati Bearcats basketball's home Big 12 win vs. TCU

The latest test on the demanding slate of Big 12 basketball games for the Cincinnati Bearcats came against battle-proven TCU Tuesday night in front of 10,314 at Fifth Third arena. Along with their first home Big 12 win, UC experienced their first league court storming as the Bearcats outlasted 19th-ranked TCU, 81-77 in overtime.

"I didn't expect it all," John Newman III said of the company on the floor. "I was like zoned out. Next thing I know I've got a bunch of people surrounding me like (shouting) 'John Newman!' "

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) rises to the basket in the overtime period of a college basketball game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 81-77.

Dan Skillings Jr. gave UC a 79-77 on a driving lay-up with 22 seconds to go in overtime. TCU's JaKobe Coles then missed a 3-pointer, with Day Day Thomas getting the rebound. The junior's free throws clinched the game at 81-77.

Both teams are now 13-4 (2-2 Big 12).

Thomas led the Bearcats with a season-high 21 points followed by Newman with 20. Skillings Jr. added 13 and Viktor Lakhin 11.

5 takeaways on Tuesday's TCU takedown

1. Resilience rewarded

The Bearcats were down 11 points in the first half and battled to within one by halftime. In the second half, after a brief lead out of the gate, they again trailed by nine with 10:07 left. Thomas nailed a 3-pointer for a 65-64 lead at :45, answered by TCU's Trevian Tennyson at :24. Thomas made a driving lay-up to tie the game with 13 seconds to go, then UC's Skillings and TCU's Ernest Udeh Jr. combined to miss three free throws that would have given their team the lead.

In overtime, Newman had seven of his points. including free throws for a brief lead. Jameer Nelson Jr. tied the game, then Skillings gave UC the nod for good with 22 seconds on the overtime clock.

"Find a way to get to overtime and then find a way, that's the kind of resilience that you're proud of as a coach," UC coach Wes Miller said. "It's something we can really build on moving forward. I thought John Newman was just incredible tonight on both ends."

Said Newman, "We've got 16 tough guys. It's infectious throughout our locker room. That's what Coach Wes loves, that edge. We all bring that to the table."

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) dunks against TCU Tuesday night. Thomas led all scorers with 21 points as the Bearcats won 81-77 in overtime.

2. Day Day says "night, night"

On a night where he missed several lay-ups, Thomas was still 9-for-17 from the field. In addition to his game-icing free throws in overtime, he had five points late in regulation and a key rebound. He finished with a season-high 21 points and a team-leading six assists.

After his heroics, he enjoyed watching his fellow students join him in jubilation on the court.

"I love the student section!" Thomas said. "That means a lot."

Miller wasn't pleased with the amount of what he called "smoked lay-ups" but has tried to keep perspective.

"We've got two rookie point guards," Miller said. "They are about everything that Cincinnati basketball is about. They're the right kind of kids, but they're rookies. He knows he missed the damn lay-up. My job is to keep helping them learn and grow and get them ready to play the next play."

Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15) steals the ball from TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) in the overtime period Tuesday night at Fifth Third Arena. UC won in OT 81-77.

3. John Newman III returns

Newman had his first double-figure game since Evansville Dec. 29. His 20 points were a season-high. The week before against Texas he missed a key free throw allowing the Longhorns a final shot that was made for the 74-73 win. Newman was admittedly down but hit key free throws in overtime leading to UC's historical first Big 12 home triumph.

"As the game went on I just had to tell myself, 'I literally was shooting on that goal earlier today,' " Newman said. "It's nothing other than the work. You can't be in your own head about it. It means everything to me to have a coach that has your back."

4. UC beats TCU at their own game

The Horned Frogs came in leading the NCAA in fast-break points at nearly 23 per game. They showed their scoring prowess early with 20 points in the game's first five minutes. However, both teams had scoring droughts later nearly six minutes long. In the end, UC led TCU in fast-break points 17-13.

"Points in the paint were a problem," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said of UC's 50-30 advantage in that category. "Our turnovers on the offensive end were disappointing. We're a low turnover team, but bad decision-making, we got what we deserve."

5. Bearcats have TCU's number

Though they haven't played in a dozen years, the win makes UC 6-0 over TCU, something that will be difficult to maintain as they again are in the same league.

Before Tuesday, the last win came Dec. 29. 2011, a 56-55 squeaker at then-U.S. Bank Arena, now the Heritage Bank Center. The Bearcats and Horned Frogs meet again in Fort Worth Feb. 24.

After facing No. 15 Oklahoma and No. 3 Kansas, UC will have played six ranked teams in a row, all in the league. The last time they did that was 30 years ago in the Great Midwest Conference.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) blocks a shot in UC's 81-77 overtime win vs. TCU Tuesday night.

Bandaogo back but doesn't start

Though he didn't start, Bandaogo had his effective moments with six points, six rebounds and two blocks.

"When you look, he's plus 12," Miller said of Bandaogo's nearly 27 minutes. "The impact he has on the game and on our team is tremendous."

Next game

UC returns to Fifth Third Arena for a 1 p.m. matinee with No. 15 Oklahoma Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats basketball vs. TCU: 5 takeaways from Tuesday's win