William Nylander misses second straight game for Maple Leafs

Toronto forward William Nylander, the team’s No. 2 scorer, was not in the lineup again for Game 2 of the Maple Leafs’ first-round playoff series against Boston on Monday night.

Nylander, who played every game in each of the last two seasons, also missed Saturday’s series opener with an undisclosed injury. Boston won 5-1.

Nylander had 40 goals and a career-high 98 points in the regular season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

