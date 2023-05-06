William Byron wins Cup pole at Kansas Speedway
Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.
Byron’s fast lap was clocked at 179.206 miles per hour.
Byron and Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson will start the race from the front row.
Completing the top 10 Saturday were Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney.
The pole win was the career 10th for Byron, who has won two races this year.
