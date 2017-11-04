Will Ichiro Suzuki's next move be reunion with Mariners?

The Miami Marlins have continually put business before sentiment under their new ownership group led by Derek Jeter. That trend continued on Friday when the team officially declined Ichiro Suzuki’s $2 million option for 2018.

Now the question is: Where does Ichiro go from here? Or, if you’re looking for a juicier angle: Would the Seattle Mariners actually entertain the idea of bringing Ichiro back for one final run?

A lot of people seem to think that’s where this is ultimately headed.

Ichiro really was enjoying playing with the Marlins. He’s 44 and now an FA. It all screams “return to Seattle.” — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) November 4, 2017





But it’s not a foregone conclusion.

Here’s what we do know. Ichiro has every intention of continuing his MLB career as long as opportunities continue to present themselves. He’s been quoted many times saying he’d love to play until he’s 50. Now 44, that seems like a long shot. It’s entirely possible 45 will be too. But his desire is unwavering.

Suzuki spent the last three seasons as a reserve outfielder in Miami. He sandwiched a fairly productive 2016 season, where he slashed .291/.354/.376, in between two uninspiring seasons. At least relative to the Hall of Fame type numbers he put up during his time in Seattle. He appeared in a career-low 136 games in 2017, hitting just .255/.318/.332.

Having produced just one season of above-average production in the last seven (as measured by measure of OPS+), it seems safe to assume his days as even a productive bench player are numbered. He still plays decent enough defense, but his overall skill set is not surprisingly in decline. For example, over his first 16 seasons, Ichiro stole at least 10 bases each season. That dropped to one in 2017. His offensive value is essentially limited to hitting singles (only nine of 50 hits in 2017 went for extra bases).