Wiley University brings back softball since canceling in early 2000s

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley University announced the return of softball since it was canceled in the early 2000s.

Kendrick Briggs, courtesy of Wiley University

According to a release, Wiley University will bringing back softball as a club sport for the 2024-2025 school year, and it will become a varsity sport starting the following year where they will compete in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference.

The university has appointed Kendrick Biggs as the interim head coach for softball. Wiley University said that Biggs has been on the school’s coaching staff for 11 years and will continue to coach baseball while coaching softball.

“I think the return of softball is an exciting opportunity for the University and potential players,” Biggs said. “I’m looking forward to recruiting students from Texas, Louisiana, the nation and the world for our women’s softball team, especially from Texas. The first year gives us an opportunity to build a really strong team, and help students chase their dreams of playing a collegiate sport.”

According to Wiley University, softball is set to be the 13th varsity sport at the university and the seventh women’s sport.

