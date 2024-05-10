Wild KD stat highlighted by Suns firing coach Vogel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Since departing the Warriors in 2019, Kevin Durant has had a tumultuous ride while searching for the same playoff success he contributed to during his three seasons with Golden State.

After the Phoenix Suns got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, the organization decided to part ways with coach Frank Vogel.

Frank Vogel is out as head coach of the Phoenix Suns. pic.twitter.com/iFhDFurnez — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 9, 2024

With Vogel's departure, Durant now has played for six different head coaches while only recording two playoff series victories in the five seasons since leaving Golden State. (h/t StatMuse)

Kevin Durant since leaving Golden State:



6 — Head coaches

2 — Playoff series wins pic.twitter.com/q7kf2O0BEV — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 9, 2024

Current Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets when Durant sent shockwaves through the basketball world with his decision to sign with the organization in July 2019. Atkinson resigned from his position in March 2020, with Jacque Vaughn filling in on an interim basis.

Brooklyn then hired former Warriors staffer Steve Nash, who spent parts of three seasons as the Nets coach, winning a first-round series over the Boston Celtics in 2021 before falling in seven games to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Durant put forth a heroic effort in Brooklyn's 115-11 overtime loss to Milwaukee in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals, scoring 48 points while draining the game-tying -- a mere inch from being the game-winning -- bucket on a tough turnaround shot to force overtime.

After Nash was dismissed in Oct. 2022, Jacque Vaughn once again took over as the Nets coach. Durant was then traded to the Suns in Feb. 2023, where he played for Monty Williams during his first season with the team, winning a first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers before falling to the NBA champion Denver Nuggets in six games in the Western Conference semifinals. Williams was dismissed in May 2023, with Vogel only lasting one season after being brought in as his replacement.

Despite missing the playoffs in three of the last five seasons, the Warriors still have had substantially more postseason success than Durant since his departure. Golden State has won five playoff series over that span, with four coming during the Warriors' memorable 2022 NBA championship run.

Durant and the Warriors always will be synonymous for their shared greatness, with the 14-time All-Star joining forces with a powerhouse Golden State team and turning them into a juggernaut the likes of which might never be seen again in the NBA.

For now, the future Hall of Fame wing has a bit of work to do if he is to catch up to the postseason success his former team has enjoyed since his departure.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast