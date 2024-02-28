Wiggins remains out for Dubs-Knicks game due to personal reasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Andrew Wiggins will miss his second consecutive game due to personal reasons when the Warriors play the New York Knicks on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

The veteran forward on Wednesday was ruled out for the second contest of Golden State's four-game road trip after missing the team's 123-112 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at Capital One Arena.

Wiggins' absence will mark the seventh game he has missed during the 2023-24 NBA season, where he is averaging 14.9 points and 4.6 rebounds on 53.8-percent shooting from the field and 46.4 percent from 3-point range across his last 16 games following a rocky start to the campaign.

After Wiggins missed 22 games, also for personal reasons, last season, it's unclear if this latest absence is related. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs" show on Wednesday that the team expects Wiggins to return, though there isn't a timeline.

“Wiggs is dealing with a personal matter," Kerr said. "... We do expect him to be back, but we just don’t exactly know when.”

Moses Moody started in Wiggins' absence in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night and earned praise from Kerr after finishing the win with 12 points, three rebounds and an assist.

In addition to Wiggins, Gui Santos remains out for the Warriors with a knee injury, and Jalen Brunson (neck) is questionable for the Knicks.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast