Why Vanderbilt football linebacker Langston Patterson's decision to stay could help defense

In the days after Vanderbilt football's loss to Tennessee on Nov. 30, Langston Patterson was going to afford himself a moment to take a step back and think where his football career was at, where it was going and if Vanderbilt football was going to continue to be the place where he pursued it.

It didn't take long for the Nashville native, who will enter his junior season this fall, to make the decision that staying home was his best choice. That decision came despite several Vanderbilt players — including friend, and former CPA teammate London Humphreys — entered the transfer portal, after the Commodores' 2-10 season (0-9 in SEC), Patterson made his choice to stay public five days after the conclusion of the season.

"I wouldn't say there was initially a thought," Patterson said after Vanderbilt wrapped up its third day of spring football practice last Saturday at the McGugin Center "You always have to take a step back and assess, but for me I never really wavered. Throughout my talks with coach (Clark) Lea and the defensive staff about where we are headed and the money that's been put in this program by (athletics director) Candice Lee is really amazing."

Patterson said he tried to convince Humphreys to stay, but respected the freshman wide receiver's decision to transfer. Humphreys committed to Georgia Dec. 19 after finishing 2023 as Vanderbilt's second-leading receiver with 439 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

"We did our best to try to get him to stay," said Patterson, who played three seasons with Humphreys at CPA and played in three TSSAA Division II-AA state championship games, winning the 2020 title together. "But for him and his family, that was the best option for him."

Patterson's decision to stay with Lea and Vanderbilt had to do with his ascension as a 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker. He led the team with 74 total tackles last fall with eight tackles for a loss, a sack, forced fumble and an interception. He did that without starting a game at linebacker.

"He has the chance to be one of the best linebackers in our conference," Lea said. "That has to be a goal of his. The progress he's made over two years has been really impressive."

"I'm excited for him and thrilled to have him back and a part of this. That was never in doubt in my mind. He's a leader for this program and he'll be a leader for our defense."

Patterson played in only five games as a freshman in 2022, spending much of his time as a special teams asset. That continued last fall, blocking a punt against Alabama A&M on Sept. 2. Lea knows how important Patterson will be this fall to a group that ranked last in the SEC in rushing defense and total defense last season.

"Langston signed up to help us build this program," Lea said. "And he's a tough and loyal guy and the conversations around progress, playing time and goals, and all of that stuff, those are part of college football and we'll continue to be."

Patterson understood the dynamics of last fall's journey, playing behind senior captain Ethan Barr and Langston's brother, Kane Patterson, who transferred from Clemson in 2022 after playing for the Tigers from 2019-2021. But Langston Patterson hasn't shied away from his desire to snatch a starting role in 2024.

"At the end of the day, I want to start," Patterson said. "I thought I put myself in a position to start, so we talked about that some. But really, Ethan and Kane built and showed so much trust and I have the utmost love for them. They've been in this program for much longer than I have and I ended up playing a lot, so there was no complaints there."

