Langston Patterson on Vanderbilt vs Tennessee rivalry: 'I grew up with that hatred for the Vols'

Langston Patterson grew up hating Tennessee football. But it wasn't because of a connection with Vanderbilt.

"My dad actually played football at Alabama," Patterson said Tuesday. "So we've always kind of not liked the Vols around our house. I grew up with that hatred for the Vols."

Now, Patterson and his brother Kane, both Vanderbilt linebackers, have the chance to face Tennessee head-to-head.

While both brothers played in the game against the Vols a year ago, both should see a much larger role Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network). Kane is listed atop the depth chart for the game at WILL linebacker and Langston is second at the MIKE spot after primarily playing special teams a year ago. For Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC), the game is much more than a rivalry matchup − it's also the last chance to get an SEC win this season.

The Patterson brothers, who played locally at Christ Presbyterian Academy, also know several players for Tennessee (7-4, 3-4). Vols linebacker Caleb Williams played at CPA with the brothers.

Coach Clark Lea is also familiar with the rivalry tradition, having both played and coached with the Commodores.

"This goes back for me when I was a kid," Lea said. " ... This week is special. ... Any time you're talking about a spirited game and a game that has emotional connection, it's a great opportunity as a team to to go east and to play our best and that's what I expect."

