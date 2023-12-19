Vanderbilt football receiver London Humphreys will transfer to Georgia | Report

Former Vanderbilt football receiver London Humphreys will transfer to Georgia to play for Kirby Smart, he told On3.com's Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday.

Humphreys, who played at Christ Presbyterian Academy, was Vanderbilt’s second-leading receiver as a freshman with 439 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He averaged a team-high 20 yards per catch among receivers with four or more catches. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

His former CPA teammate, cornerback Ondre Evans, will sign with Georgia on national signing day Wednesday.

Humphreys was among a wave of Vanderbilt players to enter the NCAA transfer portal after the Commodores went 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the SEC last season. Three quarterbacks — AJ Swann, Ken Seals and Walter Taylor — also entered the portal.

After the exodus, Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea told The Tennessean that the program would more aggressively pursue transfer talent and has enhanced its NIL efforts.

Humphreys was Vanderbilt’s second-highest ranked recruit from 2023, rated by 247Sports as the No. 25 senior in Tennessee that year. He held offers from Virginia, Boston College, Kansas, Minnesota and South Carolina among others.

He burst onto the recruiting scene after his junior season at CPA, his first playing for the Lions’ varsity squad. His primary sports had been baseball and track-and-field before that. His dad Clark Humphreys is a former Vanderbilt track and field coach who starred on Brentwood Academy’s track and field team before competing at Auburn. His mom Erin is a former South Carolina pentathlete and an All-American.

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Georgia football recruiting: Vanderbilt's London Humphreys to transfer