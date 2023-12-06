Why Upstate football will impact North-South all-star game at wide receiver, defensive line

Upstate stars should shine brightest in at least a couple of areas at the Touchstone Energy North-South Game featuring some of the best senior high school football players in South Carolina.

Five of the eight wide receivers for the North team coached by Greer’s Will Young are from the Upstate. On defense, six of the linemen are area players. The all-star game is set for noon Saturday at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

Upstate's impact position: Wide receiver

Chase Byrd, Greer – Byrd missed the first part of the season because of injury but finished with 684 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 43 catches for Region 2-AAAA champions. He played one game on defense and had two interceptions. Byrd earlier this week announced he was accepting a preferred walk-on spot at Clemson.

Shawn Cunningham, Chapman – Cunningham caught 61 passes for 864 yards and nine touchdowns. He finished his career with 37 total touchdowns, including three kick returns and a punt return. Chapman went 10-2 with a Region 3-AAA title.

Emazon Littlejohn, Gaffney – Littlejohn led Gaffney with 869 yards and 11 touchdowns. He became a go-to receiver for the Indians after totaling five TDs in the previous two seasons. Gaffney went 9-4 and lost in the playoffs to eventual state champion Dutch Fork.

Mikel McClellan, JL Mann - McClellan was a big reason JL Mann had one of its best seasons in program history. He had 1,481 yards and 14 touchdowns on 78 catches. On 12 rushes, he averaged 16.1 yards. JL Mann went 11-3 and made it to the Upper State championship for the first time since 1984.

Josh Williams, Westside – Williams had 14 receiving touchdowns and 1,020 yards on 49 catches to help Westside win its first state championship since 1969. He caught six passes for 92 yards in the title game and scored a fourth-quarter touchdown that allowed the Rams to rally for a win. Williams has committed to Chattanooga.

Other offensive all-stars from Upstate: QB Coleman Gray, Chapman; RB Shaheem Robbs, Belton-Honea Path; OL Chase Gregorek, TL Hanna; OL Steven O’Dell, Broome

Upstate's impact position: Defensive line

Jacari Bennett, JL Mann – Bennett had 15 sacks to rank third-best in the state. He applied much of the pressure as JL Mann finished with the best scoring defense among Region 1-AAAAA teams.

Caron Foster, Gaffney – Foster had 23 tackles for loss, including 7.5 sacks, and also led his team with six passes defended. Gaffney had the best defense in a loaded Region 2-AAAAA, allowing only 16.7 points per game.

Bruce Knauber, Greenville – Knauber had 82 solo tackles, 94 total, with 19.0 tackles for loss this season. He had 8.5 sacks and another 21 quarterback hurries. Knauber is committed to Furman. Greenville (10-4) allowed 56 total points in five region games.

DT Thompson, Broome – Thompson had six tackles for loss and 31 solo tackles as he helped Broome go 9-3 with one of the best defenses in Region 3-AAA.

Jaedyn Young, Daniel – Young had seven sacks and 39 total tackles for Daniel (15-0), which won the Class AAA state championship for the third time in four years. The Lions went 51-1 during that span.

Jayden Wilson-Abrams, Greenville – Wilson-Abrams made 95 tackles this season with 16.0 tackles for loss. He had 5.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hurries. In a game against Byrnes, he had 13 solo tackles and four for loss. Wilson-Abrams has more than 20 scholarship offers.

Other defensive all-stars from Upstate: DB Knai Cook, Byrnes; LB Jy’savion Leake, Hillcrest; DB Anthony Lewis, Greer; LB Jack Curtis, TL Hanna; DB Brannon Teamer, Dorman; LB JoJo Barrett, Boiling Springs; LB James Oates, Byrnes

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: High school football: Upstate players key in North-South all-star game