Why UNC basketball’s Hubert Davis is playing the Tar Heels’ bench more this season

CHAPEL HILL – Hubert Davis was asked about it in the preseason and has been questioned about it throughout his two-plus seasons as the head coach of UNC basketball.

Why won’t Hubert Davis play the bench? What do players have to do to get playing time for Davis? Why isn’t so-and-so seeing the court?

“My philosophy is the same. If you prepare and practice and play really well, you'll play. That's always been my philosophy,” Davis told reporters in the preseason.

Davis went on to say he doesn’t have a set rotation, “but if you prepare, you practice and you play well, you will play.”

For UNC's third-year coach, preparation and production lead to opportunity. Through 16 games, UNC’s reserves have taken advantage of their opportunities.

In 33 games last season, UNC averaged 11.2 bench points, reaching 30 points in one game (42 points against The Citadel). The Tar Heels had 17 games with fewer than 10 bench points.

UNC OVERWHELMS ORANGE: RJ Davis, Armando Bacot star, UNC basketball wears throwback jerseys in win vs Syracuse

CADEAU'S CONFIDENCE: UNC basketball’s Hubert Davis sees growth from Elliot Cadeau in Tar Heels’ win at NC State

This season, No. 7 UNC (13-3, 5-0 ACC) is getting an average of 21.4 bench points, and the Tar Heels have reached 30 or more bench points in four of the first 16 games.

What Armando Bacot, RJ Davis said about UNC basketball’s bench

Jan 13, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels bench celebrates in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

UNC was 360th out of 363 Division I teams in bench minutes last season, according to KenPom.com. The Tar Heels were 348th in Hubert Davis’ debut season.

In the last two seasons, veterans Armando Bacot and RJ Davis have rarely left the court when healthy. Last season, five players averaged more than 30 minutes for the Tar Heels.

Only two players – RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram – are averaging more than 30 minutes per game this year.

As of Saturday night, UNC is 270th in bench minutes, with nine players averaging at least nine minutes per game. Among those players, sophomore guard Seth Trimble (17.3 minutes per game) and Louisville transfer Jae’Lyn Withers (13.5 mpg) are playing the most among the reserves.

In the Tar Heels’ 103-67 win against Syracuse on Saturday at the Smith Center, UNC had a 39-19 advantage in bench points for its most in an ACC game this season.

“It’s fun to see them go out there and score and be able to do those things,” said senior Armando Bacot, who had 16 points and 11 rebounds in 17 minutes against the Orange.

“In the past, we haven’t had a chance to really play the guys on the bench. The bench guys work just as hard as us, so to see them get those opportunities, it’s great.”

RJ Davis didn't reach 30 minutes Saturday, but he had 22 points in 27 minutes.

“The bench has been huge. … They came out ready to play,” RJ Davis said.

“Their energy was infectious. We need more of that going through the year, but I’m super proud of the way they were able to contribute and able to do all of the great things that we needed.”

Jae’Lyn Withers, Jalen Washington were the tone-setters off the bench

Jan 13, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Quadir Copeland (24) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Bacot only played eight minutes in the first half against Syracuse, so Jalen Washington and Jae’Lyn Withers set the tone for the Tar Heels’ bench, which had a 17-4 advantage at halftime.

Washington and Withers maintained that momentum in the second half to help UNC balloon its lead beyond 30 points.

“I see us getting better every single day, every single game. Just being able to see the game a little bit – coming in and knowing what you need to do to come in and make a positive change – it’s one thing we gotta keep growing with each game,” said Washington, who had 11 points, six rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes.

“It’s not gonna be perfect, but I feel like we’ve definitely been doing a better job with that.”

Withers had 10 points and six rebounds in 14 minutes, and Trimble rounded out the most impressive bench performances with nine points.

“I think the thought process whenever we come in is, take advantage of the opportunity,” Withers said. “Your number can be called at any time. I think we just always think to be ready.”

Clearly, Withers has been listening to Hubert Davis.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Why UNC basketball’s Hubert Davis is playing the Tar Heels’ bench more