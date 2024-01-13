RJ Davis, Armando Bacot star, UNC basketball wears throwback jerseys in win vs Syracuse

CHAPEL HILL — By halftime of UNC basketball’s game against Syracuse on Saturday, the only question was whether the Tar Heels would reach 100 points.

James Okonkwo provided the answer with a pair of free throws as the seventh-ranked Tar Heels returned to the Dean E. Smith Center for just the second time in 42 days and showed off in front of the fans in a 103-67 rout of Syracuse.

UNC (13-3, 5-0 ACC) overwhelmed the Orange (11-5, 2-3) with sparks of elite offense and another consistent, smothering defensive effort for its sixth win in a row. It’s the first six-game winning streak for the Tar Heels since Hubert Davis’ debut season in 2021-22.

After averaging 67 points per game in its previous three road games, UNC reached 67 by the 14-minute mark of the second half against Syracuse. The Heels also limited the Orange to under 40% shooting.

Armando Bacot (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Harrison Ingram (11 points, 10 rebounds) logged double-double performances to lead the Tar Heels. RJ Davis scored 22 points. Here are some other observations from UNC's latest ACC victory.

RJ Davis right at home in Smith Center

After averaging 15 points on 35.8% shooting in wins at Pitt, Clemson and NC State, RJ Davis had 15 points on seven shots in his return to the Smith Center.

The ACC’s leading scorer at more than 20 points per game, Davis made three 3s and four free throws in the first half to help UNC lead by as many as 27. Davis, who averaged 24.6 points in his previous three games at the Smith Center, finished with 22 against Syracuse for his 10th game this season with 20 or more points.

UNC basketball’s sensational stretch of offense

Syracuse briefly showed signs of life to start the second half, trimming its deficit to 15 points. The Tar Heels responded with one of their most impressive stretches of the season, scoring 29 points over the next seven minutes to push their lead beyond 30.

Jae’Lyn Withers, Jalen Washington ignite UNC bench bonanza

UNC basketball’s reserves had one of their best halves of the season in the first half against Syracuse. Powered by the efforts of Jae’Lyn Withers and Jalen Washington, the Tar Heels had a 17-4 advantage in bench points.

Washington had six points, four rebounds and two assists in nine minutes. Withers added six points and four rebounds in eight minutes. UNC finished with a 39-19 advantage in bench points. Washington (11 points, six rebounds) and Withers (10 points, six rebounds) were the stars off the bench.

