Why has Texans WR Brandin Cooks seen his production decrease?

Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks has quietly been building toward another 1,000-yard season, and the NFL adding a 17th game is immaterial to meeting that threshold.

Cooks has generated 59 passes for 659 yards and two touchdowns through 10 games. Albeit the former New Orleans Saints 2014 first-round pick could comfortably reach that mark in the next six games, the past three games suggest his production is on the decline. Cooks has had receiving yards of 18, 56, and 83 in the past three games.

According to offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, the lack of production on Cooks’ part isn’t a cause for concern or an indictment of his play. Rather, the game plans have moved in different directions and through Cooks.

“I think there was a lot of things, weather being probably a big factor in that,” said Kelly. “The way the game was going in terms of us wanting to make sure we were controlling the ball and not exposing the football. So, I think there was a number of different factors, nothing anybody was doing to take him away, or nothing that he’s doing.”

In the past two games, quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been back under center for the Texans. Taylor was horrendous in his Week 9 return as he threw three interceptions, and Week 11’s win at the Tennessee Titans was a rain-soaked affair at Nissan Stadium. Houston’s offense was led by Taylor’s rushing ability as he scored two rushing touchdowns in the 22-13 win.

“[Cooks] was open on a couple opportunities, and for whatever reason, weren’t able to get the ball to him,” said Kelly.

The 2-8 Texans take on the 2-8 New York Jets Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. In friendlier confines, Cooks should be able to find a few more targets and continue his upward trend towards his sixth career 1,000-yard season.