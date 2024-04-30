Why Tennessee football fans should pull for Florida coach Billy Napier | Adams

SEC football changed dramatically in 1992. Arkansas and South Carolina joined the conference, and the league split into East and West divisions.

Something also changed for Tennessee football. Florida suddenly became important.

Until the 1992 season, the Vols and Gators had met occasionally. But occasionally became annually when both teams were placed in the SEC East.

Just like that, a rivalry was born. And just like that, beating Florida became more important to Tennessee than beating Alabama.

The rivalry has proved to be brutally one-sided in Florida’s favor – and not just when coaching stars Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer were producing championship teams. The Vols couldn’t even beat the Gators when Will Muschamp was coaching his way to the firing line.

So, UT fans had reason to celebrate when SEC divisional play faded into history after the 2023 season. No longer will the Vols have to fret about playing in The Swamp every other year as part of their SEC East rivalry.

Once the conference finally gets around to mapping out its scheduling rotation, things couldn’t get any tougher for the Vols than those every-other-year trips to Gainesville where it has lost 10 consecutive games, including last season when the Vols clearly had a superior team.

However, another Swamp venture is required for Tennessee since the conference brain trust seems intent on delaying its permanent scheduling format for a 16-team league without divisions. The Vols must play at Florida in 2025.

That’s why Tennessee fans should pull for Billy Napier.

I haven't forgotten that Napier's Gators beat the Vols last season in The Swamp. But I don't like their chances of doing so again. In fact, I don't like Napier's chances of beating hardly any SEC teams.

Since the Vols must play in The Swamp in 2025, it’s in their best interest that Napier is still calling the shots for their longtime nemesis. I realize that’s a long shot.

Napier’s first Florida team lost seven games. As if to prove that was no fluke, his second team also lost seven games. Now, he heads into his third season with his coaching seat as hot as Sam Pittman’s at Arkansas, and that’s saying something.

Florida’s schedule could get better coaches than Napier fired. It includes Miami, UCF, and Florida State in nonconference play. And its November schedule might be the most daunting in SEC history: Georgia, Texas, LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida State. All five opponents will be favored to finish in the Top 25.

I question whether Florida can win any of those games. Nor do I like its chances of beating Tennessee in Neyland Stadium in mid-October.

So, how can you expect Napier to keep his job?

Answer: With a lot of luck and plenty of prayers.

Tennessee fans should pray the hardest.

Suppose Florida fires Napier, gets its NIL house in order – obviously, something is amiss there – and hires someone competent, like Lane Kiffin, for example.

The way Kiffin is succeeding at Ole Miss, maybe he wouldn’t be interested in a place where so many other coaches have failed since Urban Meyer won two national championships. But what if Kiffin would replace Napier?

You know what would happen next. The self-anointed “Portal King" would beef up his roster with a slew of transfers, coach up the offense and get The Swamp roaring with optimism again.

That’s the last thing Tennessee would want to see when it travels to Gainesville in 2025.

