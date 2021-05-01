Why Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway is called the 'Buschy McBusch Race 400'

There is nothing — and I mean truly, absolutely nothing — on the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule that can compete with the name for Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway. And it’s so clearly the best, most ridiculously comical race name on the 2021 Cup schedule, and it’s not even close.

Sunday’s event at Kansas is called: The Buschy McBusch Race 400.

And we’d expect nothing less after race sponsor Busch let fans pick the official race name. (Remember Boaty McBoatface or the attempt to name a soccer team Footy McFoot Face? This is what the internet does.)

Looking at this year’s NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the race names are actually kind of simple, like the upcoming Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, or traditional, like last Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. So when you see the Buschy McBusch Race 400 sandwiched between those two races on the schedule, it blatantly stands out for so many reasons, including the inevitable chuckle you’ll have trying to say it out loud with a straight face.

The logo for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

At the beginning of the NASCAR season in February, we celebrated the absurdity of the overly punctuated mouthful: The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300. And that’s definitely still on the list as one of the best/worst NASCAR race names ever, along with similarly awkward ones like the 1000Bulbs.com 500 or the Axalta Faster. Tougher. Brighter. 200.

And, of course, there’s the infamously preposterous Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line — which, as it turns out, is again the name of this year’s Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where drivers will race on the road course rather than the iconic oval.

But the Buschy McBusch Race 400 deserves its special place among goofy race names too.

Earlier this year through its promotion looking for a race name, Busch challenged fans to donate a minimum of $1 to the nonprofit Farm Rescue — and the beer company said it matched the donations — which would allow them to then submit a race-name nomination.

Eventually, the list of possible race names was narrowed down to four: The Busch Latte 400, the Nectar of the Cobs 400, the For the Farmers 400 and, obviously, the Buschy McBusch Race 400.

We're down to 4 finalists, and we need your help to decide the final name for the @NASCAR Cup Series Race at @KansasSpeedway on 5/2.



Reply with your favorite below using #BuschContest. The one with the most votes wins! pic.twitter.com/z5xJ8FSTqX — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) March 8, 2021

Unquestionably, there is only one correct answer here. And fans clearly knew that and acted accordingly, inundating the replies with Buschy McBusch Race.

And now, throughout the week and weekend, people in the NASCAR world can enjoy a good laugh every time they read it or hear someone say, “the Buschy McBusch Race 400.”

The Buschy McBusch Race 400 is at Kansas Speedway on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buschy McBusch Race 400: How Sunday's NASCAR Kansas race got its name