Here is why Stanley Cup champion Lightning will lose in first round of playoffs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Helene Elliott
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Toronto Maple Leafs&#39; Auston Matthews skates during a game against the Vancouver Canucks on March 6, 2021.
Auston Matthews will try to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to their first playoff series win since the 2003-04 season and first Stanley Cup since 1967. Expectations are high for the team. (Rich Lam / Associated Press)

The NHL launched the Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, four days before its regular season will end. It’s just another bizarre moment in a bizarre, COVID-influenced season that led the league to shorten the schedule to 56 games, temporarily realign its divisions, and limit teams to intradivisional play.

More than 50 games were postponed for reasons related to COVID-19 and health protocols. The last of those games — all involving North Division teams — will be played even though none will affect playoff matchups. By the time Calgary and Vancouver play the regular-season finale Wednesday, several playoff series will have completed two games.

The league’s haste to start postseason play means playoff teams won’t sit around long and helps bring the Cup Final to an end by the projected July 15 last possible date. NBC is airing the playoffs — the last games of its broadcast contract — and doesn’t want hockey to overlap with its coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, which begin the following week.

The NHL ditched the play-in round it staged last season, a decision Lakers star LeBron James undoubtedly would endorse. The first two rounds of best-of-seven series will be played within each division and the four winners will be reseeded according to their regular-season records. The playoffs won’t be conducted in bubbles; the NHL has eased restrictions on gatherings and group outings for teams that reach a vaccination rate of 85% for their traveling party.

However, COVID restrictions that limit travel between the United States and Canada might result in the winner of the all-Canada North Division setting up shop in the U.S., as the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and Major League Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays have done.

Woe, Canada: The Toronto Maple Leafs could end a Cup drought for Canadian teams that began after Montreal’s 1993 win over the Kings but might have to do it far from the Great White North.

A look at each series, with a projected winner:

West

Nathan MacKinnon, pictured May 10, 2021, helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Presidents&#39; Trophy.
Nathan MacKinnon helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Presidents' Trophy for the NHL's best record in the regular season. (John Locher / Associated Press)

1 Colorado Avalanche (39-13-4, 82 points) vs. 4 St. Louis Blues (27-20-9, 63 points)

The Avalanche had two lengthy COVID pauses but won their last five games to finish with the NHL’s best record and win the Presidents’Trophy (most points), which has been more of a curse than a blessing. Starting with the first winner in 1985-86, only eight teams that had the top overall record went on to win the Cup, among them the 2000-01 Avalanche. Colorado has the depth to defy that trend, but Nathan MacKinnon (65 points in 48 games) must be recovered from a late-season lower-body injury. The Blues made the playoffs on grit and physicality and despite a minus-one goal differential (169 goals scored, 170 against). David Perron (19 goals, 58 points in 56 games) should lead their offense, but it’s worrisome that Vladimir Tarasenko missed the last six games because of a lower-body injury. Prediction: Avalanche in five.

2 Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, 82) vs 3 Minnesota Wild (35-16-5, 75)

The Golden Knights face a happy goaltending dilemma. Marc-Andre Fleury lost the starting job in last season’s playoffs to Robin Lehner, but Fleury (1.98 goals-against average, .928 save percentage) had a spectacular season and the duo shared the Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals (124). Vegas had a league-best +67 goal differential too, and is capable of scoring in bunches. Minnesota is led by rookie scoring leader Kirill Kaprizov (27 goals, 51 points). The Wild is among the few teams that can match the Golden Knights’ fast pace, but Minnesota’s goaltending has been inconsistent. Prediction: Golden Knights in six.

Central

The Tampa Bay Lightning&#39;s Nikita Kucherov is pictured March 7, 2020, in Boston.
The Lightning's Nikita Kucherov, shown last season, had hip surgery in December but is expected to play in the playoff opener against the Panthers on Sunday. (Winslow Townson / Associated Press)

1 Carolina Hurricanes (36-12-8, 80) vs 4 Nashville Predators (31-23-2, 64)

The Hurricanes won a division title for the first time since 2006, the year they won the Cup. They had the NHL’s second-best power play, at a 25.6% success rate, and were third in penalty killing efficiency at 85.2%. If those trends continue, they could make this a quick series. The Predators struggled most of the season and didn’t get going until March and they closed with a 7-2-1 push. Their special team statistics are terrible: they ranked 23rd in power play efficiency at 17.6% and 29th in penalty killing, at 75.4%. They need goalie Juuse Saros (2.28, .927) to be nearly perfect to have a chance. Prediction: Hurricanes in five.

2 Florida Panthers (37-14-5, 79) vs 3 Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, 75)

This will be the intrastate rivals’ first postseason meeting. The Panthers haven’t won a playoff series since they reached the Cup Final in 1996; the Lightning are the defending champions. Still, there are reasons to believe this will be a close and nasty series. The Panthers won their last six games and eight of their last 10, and the Lightning has been coping with injuries. Right wing Nikita Kucherov, who led playoff scorers last season with 34 points, had hip surgery in December but is expected to play in the playoff opener Sunday. Steven Stamkos is expected back after missing 16 games because of a lower-body injury, but he and Kucherov might need time to adjust to a heightened playoff pace. Jonathan Huberdeau (20 goals, 61 points in 55 games) leads an aggressive Florida offense that was boosted by the acquisition of forward Sam Bennett (15 points in 10 games). Prediction: Panthers in seven.

East

The Pittsburgh Penguins&#39; Sidney Crosby plays against the Philadelphia Flyers on May 4, 2021.
The Penguins' enviable depth at the center position starts with Sidney Crosby. (Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

1 Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-3, 77) vs 4 New York Islanders (32-17-7, 71)

The Penguins’ enviable depth at center with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and former King Jeff Carter could prove decisive. Carter fit in well after the Kings traded him to Pittsburgh, scoring nine goals and 11 points in 14 games. His experience on the Kings’ two Cup championship teams is another major asset. Goaltending could be a question, with Tristan Jarry recovering from a late-season injury and Casey DeSmith injured in the days before the playoffs began. The Islanders are always sound structurally and tight defensively and they’ll be tested by the Penguins, who ranked second in goals with 193. The Islanders won only three of their last 10 games, but they weren’t under pressure. Their team goals-against average of 2.23 was the NHL’s second-best. Prediction: Penguins in six.

2 Washington Capitals (36-15-5, 77) vs 3 Boston Bruins (33-16-7, 73)

A big story line is Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara facing the team that employed him for 14 seasons, but there are other intriguing angles. The Capitals won the Cup in 2018 but lost in the first round each of the last two seasons and they’re ready for another run. Injuries limited Alex Ovechkin (24 goals, 42 points) to 45 games and his contract expires after the season. He said he’s not worried about his next deal and he has incentive to shine. The Capitals ranked third in power play percentage (24.8%) and tied for fourth in overall scoring by averaging 3.36 goals per game despite a flurry of injuries. The Bruins ranked fourth-best in goals-against per game (2.39) and second in penalty killing (86%). Forward Brad Marchand, who has given up licking opponents’ faces, ranked third in league scoring with 29 goals and 69 points in 53 games. Trade deadline acquisition Taylor Hall had eight goals in 16 games with the Bruins after scoring only two goals in 37 games with Buffalo. Prediction: Capitals in seven.

North

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews during a game against the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 15, 2021.
The Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews scored an NHL-leading 41 goals in 52 games this season. (Peter Power / Associated Press)

1 Toronto Maple Leafs (35-14-7, 77) vs 4 Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, 59)

A traditional rivalry will be rekindled when these Original Six teams meet in postseason play for the first time since 1979. Toronto is a clear favorite for many reasons, starting with Auston Matthews’ league-leading 41 goals in 52 games and continuing with Mitch Marner’s fourth-ranked 67 points and the team’s average of 3.32 goals per game, compared to Montreal’s 2.77. The Maple Leafs haven’t won the Cup since 1967 and haven’t won a playoff series since 2003-04, but expectations are high. Their likely Game 1 goalie is former King Jack Campbell (2.15, .921) and that would be his playoff debut. Frederik Andersenhas been slowed by an injury and his stats (2.96, .895) weren’t good but he has extensive playoff experience. Montreal fired coach Claude Julien in February when the team was 9-5-4 and promoted assistant Dominique Ducharme. He got them into the playoffs, though goalie Carey Price has missed considerable time because of a concussion and the team had a minus-nine goal differential. They don’t have the scoring depth to match up, though former King Tyler Toffoli (28 goals, 44 points) can do damage and former Duck Corey Perry has been his old abrasive self. Prediction: Maple Leafs in five.

2 Edmonton Oilers (35-19-2, 72) vs 3 Winnipeg Jets (30-23-3, 63)

First glance says the Oilers should romp. Connor McDavid will win the scoring title with 105 points, Leon Draisaitl will be the runner-up with 84, and defenseman Tyson Barrie scored 23 of his 48 points on the Oilers’ league-leading power play. Second glance also says they should romp, because Winnipeg limped to the finish and won only three of its last 10 games. But the Oilers surprisingly lost in the qualifying round last season, so it ain’t over until it’s over. That said, the Jets lost the last six games of the teams’ season series and McDavid scored 22 points in nine games. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck must be sensational and Oilers goalie Mike Smith would have to totally collapse for the Jets to have even a small chance. Prediction: Oilers in five.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • CG: NYM@TB - 5/15/21

    Condensed Game:Joey Wendle and Yandy Díaz combined for seven hits and four RBIs, while Shane McClanahan earned his first MLB win in 12-5 win

  • Craig Anderson's relief appearance a night to remember in Capitals' OT win

    Craig Anderson, who turns 40 next week, came off the bench and rode the wave to a Capitals' Game 1 victory over Boston.

  • White Sox 1B Jose Abreu and Royals' Hunter Dozier exit game after scary collision during pop-up

    Abreu ran toward home to field a pop-up while Dozier had his head down jogging to first base.

  • UFC 262 bonuses: Charles Oliveira rewarded for KO of Michael Chandler

    Charles Oliveira not only won the lightweight championship on Saturday in the UFC 262 main event, he also banked an extra $75,000 for the second-round knockout win over Michael Chandler. UFC president Dana White announced the bonus winners during the UFC 262 Post-fight Press Conference at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Oliveira, Edson Barboza, Shane Burgos, and Christos Giagos were awarded bonuses for their efforts inside the octagon. Oliveira and Chandler met in the main event with the vacant 155-pound title on the line. Oliveira had Chandler in a compromising position on the ground early in the opening round, but Chandler scrambled free and nearly finished Oliveira after knocking him down with a punch. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira dropped Chandler with a left hand. Chandler got to his feet and tried to escape the danger, but Oliveira connected a few more times before the referee stepped in to stop the action. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video Fight of the Night honors went to featherweights Barboza and Burgos. After a spirited first two rounds, Barboza landed a right hand to the temple of Burgos early in the third frame. Burgos had a delayed reaction to the punch and staggered back and fell to the canvas. Barboza followed and landed two more punches before the referee stepped in. Lightweight Christos Giagos kicked off the night of fights on the early preliminary fight card. He set the tone of the night when he locked on a brabo choke early in the second round to finish Sean Soriano.

  • NBA's hottest team for bettors before the playoffs? The Wizards and triple-double king Russell Westbrook

    The Wizards are winning more, and covering the spread most nights.

  • Is this the end for Tony Ferguson?

    Many are pointing to Ferguson’s back-to-back losses as a sign of his inevitable decline.

  • Rangers fire head coach David Quinn and 3 assistant coaches

    The Rangers are making even more changes to their organization.

  • Nets rule out Kyrie Irving after elbow to the face from Nikola Vucevic

    The Nets suffered yet another injury to a key player.

  • Conor McGregor was the world's highest paid athlete in the past year

    Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.

  • Oliveria KOs Chandler to claim UFC lightweight crown

    Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday. Fighting for the title left vacant by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, Oliveira escaped an early guillotine choke attempt and took Chandler's back, but the 35-year-old former Bellator champion was able to escape and land a string of powerful punches to leave Oliveria hanging on at the end of the first frame. He collected himself in the break and came out strong again, dropping Chandler with a sweet left hook and following up with powerful strikes to force referee Dan Miragliotta to call a halt to the contest 19 seconds into the second round.

  • NBA betting: Nets most popular title bet, but LeBron and the Lakers loom large

    The Nets opened the year at +900 to win it all, but are currently the betting favorite at +230.

  • NBA creating new social justice award named after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

    The “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion” award will acknowledge a current player who advocates for social justice and campaigns for diversity and inclusion.

  • NBA playoff tracker: James Harden returns for the Nets

    He's back and still good at basketball.

  • Breanna Stewart leaves Nike for Puma with first women's signature shoe in a decade underway

    The last women's signature shoe was Candace Parker in 2010. Stewie is the perfect fit for the next one.

  • Soccer-Champions Inter see off Roma to stretch unbeaten run

    MILAN, Italy (Reuters) -Champions Inter Milan stretched their unbeaten Serie A run to 20 games as they eased to a 3-1 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday. Crowned Serie A winners for the first time in 11 years, Inter showed no sign of letting up as goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Romelu Lukaku preserved their 13-point lead at the top with two games to play. Coach Antonio Conte has resisted resting too many players as the season comes to a close, and a strong Inter side burst into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes thanks to well-taken goals from Brozovic and Vecino.

  • Kevin Durant with an and one vs the Chicago Bulls

    Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) with an and one vs the Chicago Bulls, 05/15/2021

  • Fantasy Basketball: Early look at top-12 rankings for 2021-22

    With the NBA regular season wrapping up, let's see what the first round of 2021-22 fantasy basketball drafts could look like.

  • Game Recap: Warriors 125, Pelicans 122

    The Warriors defeated the Pelicans, 125-122. Jordan Poole recorded a career-high 38 points, along with four rebounds and six assists for the Warriors, while Mychal Mulder added a career-high 28 points (seven 3PM) in the victory. Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Pelicans with 30 points, five rebounds and four assists in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 38-33 on the season, while the Pelicans fall to 31-40.

  • 2021 NFL schedule: BetMGM releases 15 of 16 Week 1 lines, with one obvious exception

    All but one Week 1 point spread is posted at BetMGM.

  • Lakers finally unveil 2020 championship banner at Staples Center

    The Lakers opted to wait to hang their banner until fans could be back inside the Staples Center.