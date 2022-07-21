Why playing with Steph Curry one day isn't Seth Curry's 'preferred choice'

Why playing with Steph isn't Seth's 'preferred choice' for future originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph and Seth Curry have shared the same NBA uniform before, but the younger of the pair doesn't envision it happening again.

Seth sat down with Warriors insider Monte Poole for the latest episode of "Dubs Talk," where he shared why he enjoys playing against Steph rather than with him.

"I've thought about it as people bring it up, but to me personally, I enjoy kind of being away from him, trying to create my own path and do my own thing," Seth told Poole after he was asked if he considers a reunion with his brother possible.

Seth appeared in six NBA games with Steph as a member of the Warriors in 2013 after going undrafted and signing a non-guaranteed contract with the team. Their run together came to an end when he was waived by Golden State, and Seth went on to bounce around the G League before sticking as a key rotation piece on several NBA franchises before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets at the deadline last season.

After undergoing successful ankle surgery in May, Seth is looking forward to continuing to play a key role on a contending team in Brooklyn. He certainly is doing his own thing and it took a long journey to get there, but he can't entirely rule out playing with Steph ever again -- even if it's not at the top of his priority list.

"You never know what the future holds," Seth told Poole. "I wouldn't be against it, but it's definitely not my preferred choice to be on the same team as him definitely right now. I also like competing against him and trying to beat the best."

And Seth, 31, is used to competing against Steph, 34, dating all the way back to their childhood. In fact, Seth said, he feels like competition with his brother growing up gave him an advantage in becoming the player he is today.

"Being a younger brother gave me another leg up and an edge to get to where I am today," he said. "I always had somebody that I was chasing to be as good as or better than in literally everything, not only just basketball."

Story continues

He also got to see his brother's NBA journey blossom before his own, and they both were able to see how a true pro handles the limelight thanks to their father Dell Curry's career.

"So I was able to watch Steph learn from his mistakes, just like I did my dad," Seth continued. "He kind of made some of those mistakes for me, so I didn't have to go through them. And that helped my competitive edge as well, just having to fight for everything."

Whether it was fighting his brother for a seat at the dinner table or battling over whose turn it was to play Nintendo 64, Seth's relationship with Steph as children prepared him for the competition on the NBA court.

And from competitive children to teammates and now on-court rivals, one thing is certain: They'll always be brothers.

But if it's up to Seth, they might not share the same jersey again.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast