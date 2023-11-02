Why are OU football's captains for Bedlam matchup all from Oklahoma? They're 'respected'

NORMAN — OU is set to face OSU on the road at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in what marks the final Bedlam meeting for the foreseeable future.

And when looking at the list of this week's captains for the Sooners, it isn't hard to see a trend.

They're all from Oklahoma.

OU gave the nod to wide receivers Drake Stoops and Gavin Freeman, defensive ends Ethan Downs and Trace Ford and cornerback Gentry Williams.

"What played into it is guys that are respected that are from the state of Oklahoma," head coach Brent Venables said on Tuesday. "Having grown up in the state of Oklahoma, they have a different type of value, maybe, for Bedlam.

"So it's a big deal to represent their state. Nothing more, nothing less."

More: Bedlam is 'non-conversation' in Gundy family, the ultimate house divided for OU vs. OSU

Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) is chased by Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Stoops is a redshirt fifth-year wide receiver and the son of former OU head coach Bob Stoops.

After finishing his high school at Norman North, he joined the Sooners as a walk-on in 2018 and has since become a scholarship player. He boasts career-highs of 40 catches, 394 receiving yards and five touchdowns this season.

"Just a great football player," offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said of Stoops on Oct. 21. "What a fantastic football player. ... He's such a great leader and has been the model of consistency and stands for everything that we want our team to stand for."

Freeman is a sophomore wide receiver who took a similar route.

After graduating from Heritage Hall, he joined OU last season as a walk-on and is now on scholarship. He has caught 17 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown this season, and he also returned a punt for an 82-yard touchdown against Arkansas State in Week 1.

“He’s a young man that, again, he could play anywhere in America,” Lebby said of Freeman on Sept. 4. “I’m dang glad he’s playing for us.”

More: What was the best Bedlam football game ever? Let's rank the 25 greatest OU-OSU showdowns

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Gavin Freeman (82) runs during the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30.

Downs got the nod on defense.

The junior junior defensive end is a former Weatherford standout, and he's playing the best football of his career. Downs has recorded a team-high 4.5 sacks this season, including 3.5 sacks in the last four games.

“Things are slowing down for him," Venables said of Downs on Oct. 24. "You see him actually playing fast. The mental part of it and what to anticipate. ... The best players anticipate. The best players don’t guess."

Then there's Ford, who knows all about Bedlam.

The redshirt senior defensive lineman spent the first four years of his career at OSU before transferring to OU on Dec. 28. He has recorded 10 tackles (two for loss) and three broken-up passes this season.

"What he brings to the table is he's got a high motor," Venables said of Ford on Aug. 29. "He's crazy explosive. He's physical at the point of attack. He's a cerebral guy. He allows you to coach him hard. He demands a lot for himself."

Finally, there's Williams.

The sophomore cornerback was a four-star prospect coming out of Booker T. Washington in 2022, and he chose OU over USC, Florida and Missouri. Williams is tied for a team-high three interceptions this season.

"Gentry has been in and out of the lineups, and that's not ideal," Venables said on Tuesday. "The more you play, the better you should get. But when he's been in there, he's done a great job. All of his best football is still in front of him."

More: Ollie Gordon II is Big 12 football's best offensive weapon. Who else is on the list?

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football captains for Bedlam game vs OSU are each from Oklahoma