Why OKC Thunder coach Mark Daigneault sought out Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy both opened and closed his pre-practice interview session with a “Go Thunder” prior to his team’s Tuesday afternoon workout, a day before it played Game 2 of its NBA playoff series against New Orleans.

But Gundy wasn’t just waving his Okie flag as a supporter of the Oklahoma City squad.

He says he has built a bit of a relationship in recent years with Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, who has come to some OSU football practices.

“He called and asked if he could come to practice one day, and I said sure,” Gundy said. “So he came and we had a good conversation for quite a while, and have stayed in touch on the phone and have built a distance relationship. I have a lot of respect for what he’s done.

“Over spring break, we talked for a while about some things. I’ve enjoyed getting to know him. He seems to be a pretty smart guy, uses all of his weapons that he can get his hands on to make himself and his team better.”

Perhaps that’s why the 39-year-old Daigneault, who is in his fourth year as the Thunder head coach, would seek the advice of a veteran college football coach like Gundy. Daigneault was born in February 1985, the same year Gundy quarterbacked his last games at Midwest City High School, but the tie that binds them is their interactions with young athletes.

And though the Thunder is a pro team and Gundy is dealing with college athletes, the age gap isn’t all that significant. For instance, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is 25, while OSU quarterback Alan Bowman recently turned 24 — and he’s not the oldest player on the Cowboy roster.

“You would have to ask him that, but I think he sees me as a guy who’s been in his profession for a long time, whether it’s basketball or football, it doesn’t make any difference,” Gundy said when asked of Daigneault’s motivation for coming to football practices. “He’s a young coach and he asks a lot of questions about things that I would’ve asked 20 years ago.

“I’m sure I’m not the only person that he talks to, but I think he’s gathering information and trying to put himself in the best position as possible to help the Thunder win a championship.”

Head coach Mike Gundy talks to the press during an Oklahoma State football practice in Stillwater, Okla., on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

High marks for defensive line, tight ends

Asked about the position groups that have made the most improvement during spring ball, the defensive line and tight ends were the two Gundy highlighted.

The defensive line has adjusted some of the schematic elements of the four-man front it will use in addition to its usual three-man front, and the group has also adapted to a new position coach in Paul Randolph.

“I would say they’ve made really good strides in what we’re trying to get accomplished,” Gundy said. “We’ve done a good job with different fronts. Obviously, we play a three-down, but it’s not any secret that we’re playing some four-down with it.

“And that’s been a learning process, even though we’ve played a lot of four-down here in the past. It doesn’t mean you can just walk right into it, so we’ve made some pretty good strides in that area”

Gundy also addressed the tight end group, which graduated its two most used players. No one else played more than 85 snaps for the Cowboys last year.

“We have a new batch of tight ends, for the most part,” he said. “They’ve come a long ways and seem to be getting closer to helping us play decent in the first game.”

Josh Ford (40) runs drills during a Oklahoma State football practice, in Stillwater, Okla., on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Gundy’s top quarterback traits

Because Adam Schobel is only committed, and can’t sign a letter of intent until December, it’s an NCAA violation for Gundy to talk specifically about the Cowboys’ newest quarterback addition.

Schobel, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound product of Columbus, Texas, committed to the Cowboys on Monday after having been committed to Baylor for the previous 10 months. He has thrown for more than 6,600 yards in the previous three years as a starter, and can add to it this fall in his senior season.

But Gundy was asked what traits he looks for in a quarterback.

“Being productive, be a winner, be successful in high school,” Gundy said. “At every position, we think you need to be productive at that level to be productive at this level. Not always, but most of the time. Projections don’t really go far.

“A leader, a tough guy. Be highly competitive. And then you have to have a cerebral side more so now than ever to play at this level.”

Schobel is a four-star recruit, and the highest ranked player among the eight who are currently committed to the Cowboys.

