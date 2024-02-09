Why Louisville basketball's offense was at its best of 2023-24 vs Syracuse — not FSU

If you thought Louisville men's basketball wouldn't be able to top its first 100-point game since 2018, you were wrong.

The Cardinals (7-16, 2-10 ACC) put up fewer points — and couldn't seal the deal — during Wednesday's 94-92 loss at Syracuse, but the numbers say it was their best offensive performance of the season.

Per KenPom.com, U of L had an offensive efficiency of 122.8 points per 100 possessions against the Orange. Only twice during head coach Kenny Payne's tenure has it fared better — 131.7 during a 94-83 win over Western Kentucky on Dec. 14, 2022, and 127.8 during a 93-85 loss at Miami on Feb. 11, 2023.

While beating Florida State 101-92 last weekend, it scored at a rate of 117.4 points per 100 possessions.

Against Syracuse, it also posted a better effective field-goal percentage (62.3% vs. 57%), made more 3-pointers (11 vs. 3) had more assists (15 vs. 13) and corralled more of its missed shots (42.4% vs. 29%) than it did against the Seminoles.

"I thought we handled the zone very well," Payne said during a postgame interview with Bob Valvano of the Cardinal Sports Network. "(We) got the ball in gaps, drove gaps, got into the middle of the zone. We were hitting good shots."

So, where's the disconnect? Start with an 18.5-point difference in defensive efficiency.

The Orange (125.5) became the ninth team this season to go for 120 or more points per 100 possessions against the Cards. Its 70.6% effective field-goal percentage was the highest they've surrendered of the campaign, second only to a 71.6% clip Pittsburgh had during a 91-57 loss on Feb. 7, 2023, as the worst of the Payne era.

By comparison, Louisville held Florida State to 107 points per 100 possessions on 53.9% effective shooting.

Turnovers also reared their ugly head Wednesday. Seventeen, 11 of which were steals, led to 23 Syracuse points.

"Live-ball turnovers kill us," Payne told reporters afterward.

Although his team wasn't much better defensively against the Seminoles, it at least forced a season-high 18 turnovers and converted them into 22 points. Against Syracuse, it had only 10 takeaways lead to 11 points.

As of Thursday morning, U of L (108.6) ranked 231st out of 362 Division I teams on KenPom in defensive efficiency. It finished the 2022-23 campaign allowing 111.3 points per 100 possessions. Only 51 teams fared worse across the country.

Why Louisville basketball must win the free-throw battle

Louisville students tried to distract UMBC Retrievers guard Dion Brown (13) while he was at the free throw line in the second half. The crowd was noticeably louder in the Cards opener than the two exhibition games. Nov.6, 2023.

Wednesday's loss underscored one of the most glaring trends for Louisville this season.

The Cards are one of the country's most-frequent visitors to the free-throw line and cannot afford to go without those opportunities.

U of L entered the game ranked 12th in the country when it comes to percentage of points scored via free throws (24.1%), 19th in made free throws per game (17.5) and 25th in average free-throw attempts (23.5). Its 386 points at the charity stripe were the program's second most through 22 games since at least 2010, trailing only the 2018-19 team.

Against Syracuse, it faced its second-largest deficits in free throws made (-11) and attempts (-8) of the season. The Orange drew 20 fouls, leading to the disqualification of Ty-Laur Johnson and Mike James and 15 of its 29 points during the final 10:11 of regulation.

Louisville has attempted and made more free throws than its opponents in 12 games. Its record in those games: 6-6.

The only time the Cards have won when failing to do so this season was when they beat Bellarmine on Nov. 29.

We haven't seen an ending like that in a while

Feb 7, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Judah Mintz (3) drives the ball past Louisville Cardinals guard Skyy Clark (55) in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Per statistician Kelly Dickey, Wednesday marked the first time Louisville lost on a "bad goaltending call" since falling at UCLA, 77-75, Feb. 12, 1989.

Payne was involved in both instances.

Back then, as a senior playing for Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum, he scored a game-high 22 points on 10-for-19 shooting. But the performance was for naught, as future No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Pervis Ellison was called for goaltending on a last-second shot from the Bruins' Pooh Richardson.

"I doubt that there is even a UCLA fan in here who feels that was goaltending," Crum said afterward.

"When I look at the video, I'll be real surprised if I'm wrong," he added. "You hate to get it taken from you like that, but those things happen."

Payne had a similar message 35 years later.

"I don't expect to get breaks," he said. "I expect us to make our breaks. It's unfortunate if it was not goaltending, but there were enough plays within that game that we still should have come out of here with a victory."

Here's the sequence where Skyy Clark hits a three to tie the game at 92. Syracuse comes right back down and Kaleb Glenn is called for goaltending, which gives Syracuse a go-ahead basket for a 94-92 win. Cuse was there for the putback if it was ruled a block, but still. You look. pic.twitter.com/AvaN1UQCEz — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) February 8, 2024

The NCAA's 2023-24 rulebook says goaltending occurs when a player touches the ball during a field-goal try and each of the following conditions are met:

The ball is on its downward flight.

The ball is above the level of the ring and has the possibility, while in flight, of entering the basket and is not touching the cylinder.

"When the ball contacts the backboard and any part of the ball is above the rim during a field goal attempt, it is considered to be on its downward flight," the rulebook says. "In such a case, it is goaltending when the ball is touched by a player as long as it has a possibility of entering the basket."

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

