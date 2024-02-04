Louisville basketball snaps six-game losing streak, beats Florida State for second ACC win

Kenny Payne trotted out a starting lineup that did not feature a true point guard for Saturday’s game between Louisville men’s basketball and Florida State.

If he did so to light a fire under the only one at his disposal, mission accomplished.

Ty-Laur Johnson delivered a career night off the bench, empowering Brandon Huntley-Hatfield to do the same in the post, as the Cardinals (7-15, 2-9 ACC) snapped a six-game losing streak with a 101-92 victory over the Seminoles (12-9, 6-4) at the KFC Yum! Center.

Payne called Johnson’s number just 2 minutes, 16 seconds after tipoff. After U of L’s first two possessions ended with Mike James and Tre White committing turnovers, the second-year head coach had seen enough.

Johnson, who was sidelined from Tuesday’s loss at Clemson with an ankle injury, breathed new life into an offense that totaled only four assists against the Tigers. He needed just 12 seconds on the court to get one and finished with his first collegiate double-double: a career-high 27 points and 11 assists — the first time in the program’s 110-year history a player has put up those numbers.

You knew the freshman from Brooklyn was going to have an out-of-body performance when he went an entire defensive possession during the first half without one of his shoes, which he lost while stealing a Florida State pass and finishing the play with a layup.

A majority of Johnson’s assists went to Huntley-Hatfield, who led all scorers with a career-high 29 points on 11-for-15 shooting. They had the Yum! Center crowd jumping for joy when Johnson poked the ball from FSU’s Jalen Warley, raced down the court and dropped a bounce pass into Huntley-Hatfield’s hands for a dunk during the final seconds of the first half to give Louisville a 47-35 lead at the break.

Those have been few and far between this season. The last time U of L led at the half? During a Dec. 17 victory over Pepperdine.

The last time it scored 100 points in a game? On Nov. 13, 2018, against Southern.

The closest the Seminoles got when play resumed was 53-49 with 15:40 to play in regulation. But the Cards answered their 8-0 run by scoring nine unanswered in 2:22, then held tough when their lead was cut to single digits several times during the final 4:02 of regulation.

Johnson and Huntley-Hatfield accounted for 25 of Louisville’s 54 second-half points on 8-for-11 shooting. Joining them in double figures were James (18) and Curtis Williams (19).

White, meanwhile, did not score after posting a career-high 29 points during Tuesday’s loss.

Up next for Louisville: another midweek road game. The Cards play Syracuse at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville vs Florida State basketball: Kenny Payne, Cards get ACC win