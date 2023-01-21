Why Knicks could be one of the most active teams at the 2023 NBA trade deadline

Dec 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) warms up before an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

As we draw ever closer to the Feb. 9 trade deadline and the postseason picture gets clearer, NBA fans eagerly await the first major deal to initiate trade season. One of the big questions that hangs over each annual trade season: who’s a buyer, who’s a seller, and who’s sitting on the sidelines?

The 2022-23 Knicks aren’t likely to fall into the third group. Here are three reasons to believe they’ll be one of the most active teams in the trade market.

Spring cleaning

New York employs three players not in the rotation, yet earning large salaries that could benefit other teams.

The Knicks signed Derrick Rose and Evan Fournier to eight-figure contracts in the summer of 2021, fresh off a surprise postseason run. Neither played very well in their minutes this season, but are veterans with defined skillsets, and would likely perform better under different circumstances.

Cam Reddish arrived via trade last season, but never found a steady role outside of this past November. He’s still only 23 years old, blessed with impressive athleticism and build, and played some solid basketball this season.

At this point, it’s clear the three aren’t part of future plans.

Rose is aging and it’s shown on the defensive end, causing head coach Tom Thibodeau to replace him in the rotation with 2021 second-round pick Miles McBride. Fournier’s no stalwart either, and brings nothing if his shot isn’t falling. There’s clearly some irreparable chasm between Reddish and Thibodeau, as he wouldn't see the floor even with New York marred by injury.

Reddish and Rose are likely to be packaged in larger deals or return a second-round pick or two. Neither have tremendous trade value according to reports.

Why not just let them walk in the summertime? Besides reclaiming something out of a lost asset, it benefits a team to do right by players that want playing time.

Guys deserve opportunities, and if they aren’t possible in New York, allowing them to pursue them elsewhere during the season demonstrates goodwill and professionalism. Players tell their agents and other players, then both spread the word further, a process the Knicks could benefit from after prior years of mismanagement.

Fournier is trickier, the non-expiring-contract of the bunch. It could cost the Knicks a first-round pick just to alleviate themselves of his contract, a price perhaps worth paying if it opens up opportunities in free agency.

With these names going nowhere on the Knicks, it’s hard to imagine the team not, at the bare minimum, trading them off the roster.



No other ways to improve

There are three ways to acquire talent in the NBA: the draft, free agency, and via trade.

New York is currently a sixth seed and in a general uptrend as a franchise. They also now have four players earning a combined $90 million a year through the next three seasons, leaving little to populate the remaining roster, let alone bring in a star.

None of the first-round picks the Knicks traded for are unprotected, keeping them from becoming strong lottery selections. New York could theoretically trade Mitchell Robinson (who recently broke his thumb) or one of its Big Three for cap space or in a sign-and-trade, but you have to weigh the departure against the acquisition.

So with no 20-win seasons or cap space in sight, that leaves them one avenue to build on their roster: trades.

Luckily they’ve planned accordingly, with plenty of prospects and draft picks in their arsenal. It’s possible they save their big splash for the offseason, but pressure was reportedly already on coaching and the front office earlier in the season, they may not want to waste an opportunity with the playoffs in sight.

Not wasting an opportunity

The Knicks currently have a slim lead for the sixth seed in the East, one that could falter as these heavy minutes pile up on the core players.

As of right now, Thibodeau has six tried and true, postseason ready guys in the starting five plus Immanuel Quickley. The next three bench options -- Isaiah Hartenstein, Obi Toppin and McBride -- provide mixed results.

Should New York hold firm, maybe it’s those seventh and eighth names that make the difference in a tight play-in game or playoff series. Maybe ownership doesn’t see a second quick out in three years as real progress.

Windows open and shut quickly in the NBA. The wrong injury, disgruntled player, or off year can throw the best laid plans away.

It’s not as if the Knicks can compete for a title this season, but consolidating their assets to bring in real talent now at least maximizes their chances when it matters most.

Even if that just means scaring a Bucks or 76ers team into a six or seven-game bar fight, that’s more exciting to fans, assurance to owners and experience to the young core.