Why the Kansas City Royals’ Windy City opener was a breeze vs. Chicago White Sox

Seth Lugo continued his torrid start with the Kansas City Royals.

Prior to Monday’s game, Lugo had pitched to a 1.45 ERA through three starts. Each outing registered as a quality one, too, as Lugo had surrendered just three earned runs in 18 2/3 innings.

Lugo lowered those numbers against the Chicago White Sox on Monday evening at Guaranteed Rate Field. He tossed seven shutout innings as the Royals earned a 2-0 victory.

The Royals improved to 11-6 and won their fifth consecutive game against the White Sox this season.

KC’s lineup provided Lugo with just enough run support. In the fourth inning, Vinnie Pasquantino hit a solo home run off White Sox rookie Nick Nastrini.

Nastrini, who made his Major League Baseball debut, allowed two earned runs in five innings. He issued two walks and three hits in his start.

Lugo cruised throughout the night. The White Sox scattered four hits as former Royal Andrew Benintendi, who had two hits, accounted for most of Chicago’s offense.

The Royals turned to the bullpen late.

Chris Stratton rebounded after allowing four walks against the New York Mets on Sunday. He tossed a scoreless inning in relief before James McArthur picked up his third save of the season.

The White Sox fell to 2-14 on the year. KC will look to win the series on Tuesday night.

Missed previous Royals coverage?

Injury update: Salvador Perez considered day-to-day with mild groin strain

KC Finest: How Royals reacted to Salvador Perez’s 250th career home run

Here are more notables from Monday’s game:

Vinnie Pasquantino hits 3rd home run

The Royals struggled early against Nastrini. The rookie hurler retired his first 11 batters and registered five strikeouts.

However, the Royals shifted momentum with one swing.

In the fourth inning, Pasquantino hit his third home run of the season. He drilled a 94 mph fastball that was left over the plate. The blast traveled 421 feet and registered an exit velocity of 108.1 mph.

There’s been a confirmed Pasquatch sighting in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/C16TgWneX0 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 16, 2024

The Royals took a 1-0 lead. Pasquantino finished 2-for-3 after adding a leadoff single in the sixth inning.

He is hitting .454 (10-for-22) with three homers and 10 RBIs in his last six games.

Royals reflect on Jackie Robinson Day

It was a special day across Major League Baseball. On Monday, every team honored the late Jackie Robinson with a special tribute.

Robinson, who famously broke the MLB color barrier on April 15, 1947, paved the way for Black athletes to play in the Major Leagues.

Every MLB team wore Robinson’s No. 42 jersey on Monday. The Royals sported their road gray jerseys against the White Sox. The iconic number is retired and bestowed in every stadium across the league.

“He broke barriers for a lot of people in this league,” Royals outfielder Garrett Hampson said. “And it’s just a special day to celebrate that and to celebrate how far this game has come. This is a special day to remember him.”

Next on the KC Royals’ schedule

The Royals continue their three-game series against the White Sox.

Brady Singer will start Tuesday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field. Meanwhile, Chicago has not determined a starter for the contest.

On April 5, Singer allowed one earned run in 6 ⅓ innings against the White Sox. He carries a 0.98 ERA into tomorrow’s start.