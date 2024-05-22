Why Draymond believes it's unlikely he ever teams up with LeBron originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Draymond Green joining forces on the court with NBA superstar and close friend LeBron James doesn't seem likely at this point.

The Warriors forward joined former NBA guard John Wall and co-host C.J. Toledano on the "Point Game" podcast, where he was asked about the possibility of playing with James before either of the two players retired.

"As I've said before, unless Bron coming to Golden State I don't really see that happening," Green said. "For me personally, if the Warriors will have me until I'm done and my shoestring is in a knot and toss them things about the telephone wire, that's where I'll be.

"There's nothing else, looking around the NBA, that excites me than doing all that I can to try and win another championship with the team that I won four championships with, with the guys that I've won four championships with. Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson], I never look around the league and be like 'hmm I think i'll be great [over there].' Like f--k that, I can be great right here, I can do what I need to do to win another championship and that's my focus."

There has been speculation over the years that Green, either as a free agent or in a possible trade, might want to leave the Warriors and team up with James at some point. However, unless James joins the Warriors, Green isn't going anywhere and remains committed to finishing his career with Golden State.

"As much as I would love the opportunity to play with Bron one day, I thought I would have an opportunity this summer with Team USA," Green shared. "That didn't happen for me, and so I think that probably puts a wrap, a bow on the possibilities of that, because as long as this franchise will have me, it's where I'll be."

The one scenario Green does envision playing with James was a reality the Warriors tried to make happen before the Feb. 8 trade deadline this season. Golden State attempted a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers for James the night before the deadline, and while they took multiple approaches to landing the 20-time All-Star, their efforts were unsuccesful.

And if James does not exercise his $54.1 million player option for the 2024-25 season this summer, he could test free agency. If he does, might the Warriors make a run at signing him?

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast