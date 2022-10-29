Why does Celtics' Luke Kornet contest 3-point shots from the paint?

Forsberg: Kornet explains reasoning behind unique 3-point defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Celtics center Luke Kornet went viral for his unusual method of contesting 3-point shots from a distance, but the Boston big man swears the numbers back up his thinking.

The 7-foot-2 Kornet leaped twice vertically with arms stretched high above his head while Cleveland’s Isaac Okoro launched a pair of wide open 3-point shots from the corner during the second quarter of Friday’s game. Kornet said that, despite being 15 feet from the shooter, he’s trying to block the view of the rim to increase the likelihood of a miss.

Okoro missed both attempts. Though, it should be noted that part of the reason the Cavaliers got an offensive rebound was that Kornet sacrificed position to leap, allowing Jarrett Allen to help keep the possession alive. Okoro’s second miss bounced over the top of the basket.

So what exactly is Kornet’s thinking?

"That was something that I started doing and I've been told it works," said Kornet. "I kind of came about it pretty organically. I've been told that it makes a difference. From the amount of times I've used it, it seems to make a difference. Which, if numbers start indicating otherwise, then I'll adjust …

"I started doing it a little bit like two years ago and then last year, especially in the G League … It's not perfect every time … [but] we're visually dependent people."

Kornet isn’t close enough to alter the shot arc or timing but believes shooters can be throw off by not being able to keep their eyes on the rim.

Alas, given Boston’s lack of size and rebounding woes, he might have to more carefully choose his spots carefully for utilizing the unique contest.