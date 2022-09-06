Why does Bill Belichick continue to shield his coaching staff?

Curran: Belichick continues to shield his coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If the New England Patriots' offensive struggles carry over to the regular season, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge will receive a fair share of the blame. The duo will split coaching duties on that side of the ball as head coach Bill Belichick opted not to name an official offensive coordinator.

Belichick, however, has made an effort to protect his coaching staff heading into the 2022 NFL season. He reiterated on Sunday that he's the one running the show in Foxboro.

"Ultimately, I have responsibility for everything that happens on the field," Belichick said. "So in the end I'll take responsibility for that. But we have a lot of great members of the staff. A lot of different ideas come from different areas or a collaboration of ideas. So we'll see how it goes."

While it's true that the responsibility lies with Belichick, that doesn't answer the question of who will run the offense and set the script week in and week out. So, why does Belichick insist on dancing around questions related to his staff's duties? Our Tom E. Curran shared his theory on Tuesday's episode of Quick Slants.

"The interesting thing about these comments from Bill is that he continues to be a human shield for everybody on his coaching staff," Curran said. "Why is that? I think it's probably because he understands he didn't put them in a great position to begin with.

"Matt Patricia's trying to rehab his image and his career after washing out with Detroit. Is it gonna help him if he's on the sidelines reading upside down on the play sheet and sending in punts on first down? No, it's not. So everything begins and ends with Bill. Same thing with Joe Judge.

"What will be fascinating is, who is next to Mac Jones on the sideline? It was always Josh McDaniels. Whether it was (Tom) Brady or Mac Jones, you look at Mac on the sideline or Tom, there was Josh McDaniels. ... They were always working together. We'll start to find out Sunday whether or not Bill Belichick has made an inspired move, or if he just threw the cards up in the air and he's gonna play them as they land."

Story continues

The Patriots face a tough test right off the bat as they head down to South Beach for a Week 1 showdown with the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

You can watch the full Quick Slants episode below: