Why did Stephen A. Smith say Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones have had a horrible offseason?

Stephen A. Smith was on First Take and harshly criticized how the Dallas Cowboys have handled the offseason.

“Jerry Jones, my buddy, has done a horrible job this offseason,” said Smith, “Horrible dereliction of duty, all I know is that they they go out to drink and they have lunch and they have dinner I don’t know anything else that the front office for the Dallas Cowboys have done this offseason.”

Smith then named some of the Cowboys’ major losses this offseason including Tyron Smith, Michael Gallup, Tony Pollard and Jonathan Hankins among others, and harped on the team not signing ex-Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The ESPN pundit then pointed out that the Cowboys’ three stars, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott are all due massive contract extensions.

Smith said nobody believes the Dallas Cowboys can compete for a Super Bowl title and said he had no clue what the franchise was attempting to accomplish in the offseason and joked he resented the team making it too easy to discount them.

Despite saying Jones should relinquish some of his responsibilities Smith also said that he would never do so, comparing him to famed New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.

The Cowboys have a chance to add more talent when the NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.