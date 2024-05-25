Why did the Chicago Bulls’ front office decide to shake up the team’s coaching staff?

Why did the Chicago Bulls’ front office decide to shake up the team’s coaching staff? Chicago GM Arturas Karnisovas made it clear that change was coming to the organization after a lack of moves doomed yet another NBA season for the Bulls at the start of the 2024 offseason.

But few people were thinking that the focus of that overhaul would start with Chicago head coach Billy Donovan’s bench of assistant coaches, instead expecting some veteran names from the Bulls roster to be on the move. Instead, we have seen Chris Fleming and Mo Cheeks get let go by the front office and the hiring of former Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. as an assistant, and former Los Angeles Clippers assistant Dan Craig as lead assistant.

The hosts of the NBC Sports Boston “Bulls Talk” podcast recently weighed in on why this was the case.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire