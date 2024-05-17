Indiana big man, Colorado forward seen as good fits for Chicago Bulls’ first round pick

The 2024 NBA draft is still several months away in the summer to come, but NBA draft experts have already been hard at work trying to project which ball clubs will end up taking which prospects in the 2024 cohort. And now that the league has finished the 2024 NBA draft lottery in Chicago to determine which teams will pick where in the lottery of this year’s draft, we have a better idea of which players might be available.

The Chicago Bulls, slated to select their first round pick at No. 11 overall, have been seen as great landing spots for University of Indiana big man Kel’el Ware and University of Colorado forward Tristan Da Silva by some draft analysts.

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took a deep dive into these two players’ potential fit with the Bulls.

Check it out in the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire