Why did Bo Nix transfer from Auburn? Former Tigers QB blossoms into Heisman finalist at Oregon

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has been one of the most successful transfers of the 2023 college football season. In fact, he has been among the best players in the sport since joining the Oregon football team before the 2022 season.

Indeed, the former Tigers three-year starter has blossomed into a Heisman Trophy finalist in his fifth season, culminating in an invitation to the Heisman ceremony in New York as the Ducks' second-year signal-caller. He has passed for 4,145 yards and 40 touchdowns to six interceptions while completing 77.2% of his passes, adding 228 rushing yards and six more scores.

The Pinson, Alabama native was solid at Auburn, but far from a Heisman candidate. Nix passed for 7,251 yards with 39 touchdowns to 16 interceptions in three seasons at Auburn, completing 59% of his passes.

Nix, who’s likely one of the top quarterbacks selected in the upcoming NFL draft, will close out his college career in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 23 Liberty on New Year's Day.

Here’s why Nix chose to transfer from Auburn, effectively revitalizing his career:

Nix grew up in Pinson, around 125 miles from Auburn. However, he made a leap of faith by transferring from his home state and former school to Oregon, located more than 2,700 miles from the Tigers’ campus. Nix's father, Patrick Nix, was also a quarterback for the Tigers from 1992-95, where he also met his wife (and Bo's mother), Krista.

Nix grew up as an Auburn fan because of his father's status as the Tigers' quarterback and, when it came time to sign with a school, the nation's No. 1 dual-threat signal-caller signed with the Tigers. Nix began his career at Auburn leading a 27-21 victory over Oregon in Arlington, Texas. That season, he helped lead the Tigers to a 9-4 record, capped with a 48-45 win over a top-five Alabama team.

However, as Nix relayed to "College GameDay" on Nov. 19, he began to feel tremendous pressure when he failed to reach those heights as the Tigers' starting quarterback moving forward. After he helped lead Auburn to a combined 12-12 record in the 2020-21 seasons (and breaking his ankle in a loss to Mississippi State), Nix decided to transfer.

The Ducks did have some familiarity, as Nix reunited with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who was Auburn's offensive coordinator during Nix’s freshman season in 2019. The talented passer also spent his final season at Auburn under former head coach Bryan Harsin after playing two seasons with Gus Malzahn at the helm.

Dan Lanning was also hired as the Ducks’ next coach, who was formerly the defensive coordinator at Georgia, a common Auburn opponent in the SEC. During his first spring camp at Oregon, Nix explained the move to reporters.

“Why not Oregon? That’s what I told a lot of people,” Nix said. “Always have great talent, always well coached in a good conference. Each and every year they’re always a team that you know could be in the College Football Playoff. That was intriguing.

“And obviously with Coach Dillingham and Coach Lanning, when Coach Dillingham got the job, we’ve already had that connection, already had a great relationship from when he coached me back in the past.”

Bo Nix stats

YEAR Cmp.-Att. Yards TDs INTs Rush yards Rush TDs 2019* 217-377 (57.6%) 2,542 16 6 313 7 2020* 214-357 (59.9%) 2,415 12 7 388 7 2021* 197-323 (61%) 2,294 11 3 168 4 2022 294-409 (71.9%) 3,593 29 7 510 14 2023 336-435 (77.2%) 4,145 40 3 228 6

Bo Nix Heisman odds

BetMGM has since removed its Heisman Trophy odds with the finalists announced, but just prior to then, Nix was projected as third place for the award behind LSU's Jayden Daniels and Washington's Michael Penix Jr.

LSU's Jayden Daniels (-1400) Washington's Michael Penix Jr. (+900) Oregon's Bo Nix (+2200) Marvin Harrison (+20000)

Bo Nix NFL draft projection

Nix is projected as a first-round pick in multiple recent mock drafts.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why did Bo Nix transfer? Former Auburn QB a Heisman finalist at Oregon