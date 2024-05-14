Why did Adidas signs Dallas Cowboys star to multi-year endorsement deal?

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons has signed a new multi-year deal with Adidas that includes brand marketing, apparel deals and specialty footwear for the field.

Parsons and Adidas announced the partnership on the company’s website in a post on Tuesday and on X, formally Twitter.

Never the prey



The worlds best defender just got an upgrade. Welcome to the adidas Fam, @MicahhParsons11 pic.twitter.com/D36LimBk7F — adidas Football US (@adidasFballUS) May 14, 2024

Parsons spoke about what drew him to the brand in their announcement.

“Since day one, I’ve wanted to be a global ambassador for the game, inspiring the next generation of athletes and fans around the world,” said Parsons, “It’s very clear to me that Adidas is best aligned with my ambitions and career goals. The three stripes has already done so much for me and I know that this is going to be special.”

Parsons joined Adidas NFL signees which included reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Chris Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Brock Purdy.