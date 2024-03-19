Why the Chicago Bulls lack of success this season is not on Billy Donovan

You can blame the many road bumps the Chicago Bulls have had to deal with this season on a lot of things. To start, the front office has done little to make the team better, and seems as averse to making trades as to spending money.

The players who are on the Bulls’ roster are by and large good players, but with Lonzo Ball out for literally years now and Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams joining him on the bench for the season certainly has not helped. But if there is a blame pie being baked, very little of it ought to be apportioned to Chicago head coach Billy Donovan.

To break down why this is the case, the hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast put together a short from one of their recent episodes.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear their case.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire