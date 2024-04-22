Here’s why the Broncos can’t wear an all-white alternate uniform

The Denver Broncos unveiled their new uniforms on Monday that feature a “Sunset Orange” home look, a “Summit White” road look and a “Midnight Navy” alternate look.

The Broncos can do some mixing and matching to some degree, but there are limits to how many color combinations the team will be allowed to wear.

For example, the NFL requires clubs to wear their “alternate helmet” with their “alternate jersey.” As Andrew Mason of DenverSports.com has correctly pointed out on Twitter/X, Denver’s “alternate jersey” is navy blue.

That means the Broncos will be required to wear the dark blue jersey when they break out their white helmet. Denver can’t wear it’s white “road” jersey with its white “alternate” helmet. Unless the Broncos introduce an “alternate” white jersey, the team can’t wear an all-white alternate uniform in 2024.

That’s why the white helmet is shown with the navy jersey in the team’s promotional photos on social media:

Sunset Orange.

Summit White.

Midnight Navy. pic.twitter.com/HEduFPC6Pe — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 22, 2024

Denver can also only wear an alternate or throwback up to three times per season, so every time the Broncos wear the blue alternate jersey will mark one less time the team can wear the fan-favorite throwback jersey. Certainly not an ideal scenario, but fans in Denver will undoubtedly be delighted to see the throwbacks worn any number of times in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire