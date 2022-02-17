What Brandt Snedeker thinks is Tiger Woods' biggest hurdle if he returns to PGA Tour

Brandt Snedeker is hopeful that Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour won't be limited to his time spent this week serving as host for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Southern California.

Woods, a 15-time major winner, suffered a traumatic leg injury in a single-vehicle accident just two days after the Genesis was played last year.

The injury left Woods' playing future in limbo. Woods, 46, has said he won't ever be able to play fulltime again on the PGA Tour, but Snedeker, 41, a Nashville resident, is holding out hope that he will face Woods, who is a close friend, again in some capacity on a course.

Snedeker was encouraged after seeing Woods play well with his son Charlie in the father-son challenge in December at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. Tiger and Charlie finished second behind John Daly and John Daly II.

"I think (Tiger) will come back," Snedeker said. "I think seeing what he saw in the father-son, seeing him kind of get back into the swing of things a little bit was a big step for him to take."

NEAR HOLE-IN-ONE: Brandt Snedeker follows near-ace with hole-out eagle in first round of the British Open

REACHING OUT: Brandt Snedeker reaches out to Dickson High School golfer who qualified for Simmons Bank Open

The Woodses posted 13 birdies, including a tournament-record 11 straight and one eagle to finish 15 under par in the second round.

Woods' first public appearance after the accident came earlier in December at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, which he also hosted. Woods hit balls on the driving range at the Albany Course four days during that tournament.

Tiger Woods, right, hasn't played on the PGA Tour since being in an automobile accident nearly a year ago, but his friend Brandt Snedeker, a Nashville resident, is hoping Woods will be able to make it back at some point.

"He's looked good when we've seen him," Snedeker said. "He's excited. The hardest thing for him is going to be walking (during a tournament). That's going to be the most difficult thing. I think the golf stuff will be the easy part. It will be the endurance of playing four rounds, walking the course and practicing to amp up your game that will be the hard thing for him."

Story continues

Snedeker has stayed in touch with Woods mostly by texts and said Woods' spirits are up.

"I know he's motivated to get back and play," Snedeker said. "I wouldn't put anything past him. I know he's training hard. Hopefully he can get back where he needs to be. I'm just glad to have him back and involved in golf again."

Pumping up the Simmons Bank Open

Snedeker was at The Grove Golf Course on Wednesday to meet with the media about the Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation tournament May 5-8.

The Korn Ferry Tour event, formerly the Nashville Open, moved from Nashville Golf and Athletic Club in 2016 and is now, Snedeker said, the premier event on the Korn Ferry Tour.

"I think everybody circled it last year and wanted to see how it went and the feedback I got from every player who played was they all couldn't believe what a great event it was," Snedeker said. "From the food to the facilities to being in Nashville, they loved it. They absolutely loved it. So I think the guys can't wait to get back."

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour began Jan. 16-18 with The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic and this week is at Lakewood Ranch, Florida, for the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Will Tiger Woods return to PGA Tour? This might be his biggest hurdle