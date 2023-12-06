Why are there 2 Monday Night Football games this week? All the details for Week 14

Why are there 2 Monday Night Football games this week? All the details for Week 14 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Get ready for a double dose of Monday Night Football.

The NFL is giving fans an extra primetime game in Week 14, with two games airing simultaneously on Monday evening.

In South Beach, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC clash. Over 1,000 miles north, the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will battle it out in East Rutherford, N.J.

Why are there two games this week? And what are the broadcasting details for each contest? Here are all the details about the Week 14 MNF doubleheader:

Why are there two games on Monday night in Week 14?

There's no specific reason for exactly why there will be two games on Monday night in Week 14. ESPN, in a press release, said that the schedule change is an opportunity to "transform a Sunday afternoon environment into a primetime window."

How many Monday Night Football doubleheaders are there in 2023?

Week 14 will be the third and final MNF doubleheader of the 2023 season.

In the past, MNF doubleheaders were reserved for Week 1. That all changed last season, when ESPN moved the doubleheader to Week 2. This season, the schedule was expanded to three separate nights -- Weeks 2, 3 and 14. The start times of the two games were staggered for Weeks 2 and 3, but the Week 14 games will kick off at the same time.

What's the Monday Night Football schedule for 2023?

You can find the full Monday Night Football schedule right here.

All games for the regular season have been locked in after the Week 15 Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game was flexed out for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks. The only MNF game that is to be determined is the wild card game, which is set for Jan. 15.

How do I watch Monday Night Football this week?

Packers vs. Giants will air on ABC and Titans vs. Dolphins will air on ESPN.

Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analysis) and Lisa Salters (sideline) will call Packers-Giants, while Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analysis), Louis Riddick (analysis) and Laura Rutledge (sideline) will handle Titans-Dolphins.

Both games will be available to stream on ESPN+, where viewers can select a simulcast option to watch both games simultaneously.

What game will the 'ManningCast' show this week?

"Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli," which features analysis and discussion between the Manning brothers and special guests, will be altered for the doubleheader. Both games will be shown side-by-side with the two former quarterbacks providing insight throughout the contests. Attention will shift to a single game when situations dictate, according to ESPN. The guest list for Week 14's ManningCast is still to be announced.