Who's in 2024 NHL playoffs? Tracking standings, playoff bracket, tiebreakers, scenarios

The defending champion Vegas Golden Knights clinched a playoff berth Friday night and the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers tightened division title races in the Metropolitan and Pacific divisions.

Saturday, the New York Islanders can become the 15th team to clinch a berth, though they will need plenty of help. The Dallas Stars can clinch the Central Division and Western Conference titles. The Boston Bruins can clinch the Atlantic Division title or fall behind the Florida Panthers.

There also could be more clarity in the race for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference because the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers are in action. One point separates those teams.

The Oilers can pull within a point of the division-leading Vancouver Canucks in their game in Edmonton. Also the Winnipeg Jets-Colorado Avalanche game will have an impact on home-ice advantage on their likely first-round matchup.

Six nights remain in the regular season. Here's where the playoff races stand before Saturday's games:

The Dallas Stars can clinch both the Central Division and Western Conference titles on Saturday.

Who's in the NHL playoffs?

The New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning have clinched in the East.

The Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks, Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights have clinched in the West.

Who can clinch an NHL playoff berth today?

The Islanders will clinch a playoff berth if they beat the New York Rangers and any of the following occurs: the Red Wings lose to the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Capitals lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning; the Red Wings lose and the Penguins lose to the Bruins in regulation; the Capitals lose to the Lightning and the Penguins lose in regulation. The Islanders will also clinch if they get one point and the Red Wings and Capitals lose in regulation.

The Bruins will clinch the Atlantic Division title if they beat the Penguins and the Panthers lose to the Sabres in regulation.

The Stars will clinch the Central Division title if they beat the Seattle Kraken. They'll clinch the Western Conference title if they win and the Canucks lose to the Oilers in regulation.

NHL games today

New York Islanders at New York Rangers, 12:30 p.m. ET

Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars, 3

Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche, 4

Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers, 5

New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers, 5

Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals, 5:30

Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators, 7

Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7

Columbus Blue Jackets at Nashville Predators, 8

Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 8

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers, 10

Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30

Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks, 10:30

NHL Eastern Conference standings 2023-24

Metropolitan Division

x-New York Rangers (110 points)

x-Carolina Hurricanes (109)

New York Islanders (89)

Atlantic Division

x-Boston Bruins (107)

x-Florida Panthers (106)

x-Toronto Maple Leafs (101)

Wild card

x-Tampa Bay Lightning (96)

Pittsburgh Penguins (86)

Remaining teams

Washington Capitals (85), Detroit Red Wings (85), Philadelphia Flyers (85), z-New Jersey Devils (81), z-Buffalo Sabres (81), z-Ottawa Senators (74), z-Montreal Canadiens (73), z-Columbus Blue Jackets (64)

x-clinched playoff spot; z-eliminated

NHL Western Conference Standings 2023-24

Central Division

x-Dallas Stars (109)

x-Winnipeg Jets (104)

x-Colorado Avalanche (104)

Pacific Division

x-Vancouver Canucks (105)

x-Edmonton Oilers (102)

x-Los Angeles Kings (95)

Wild card

x-Nashville Predators (97)

x-Vegas Golden Knights (94)

Remaining teams

z-St. Louis Blues (89), z-Minnesota Wild (83), z-Seattle Kraken (79), z-Calgary Flames (77), z-Arizona Coyotes (75), z-Anaheim Ducks (57), z-Chicago Blackhawks (51), z-San Jose Sharks (47)

x-clinched playoff spot; z-eliminated

NHL Eastern Conference playoff bracket

Here is how the Eastern Conference playoff bracket would look if the season ended April 12:

New York Rangers (M1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (WC2)

Carolina Hurricanes (M2) vs. New York Islanders (M3)

Boston Bruins (A1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (WC1)

Florida Panthers (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3)

The winner of the first series would play the winner of the second. The winner of the third series would play the winner of the fourth. Key: M - Metropolitan Division. A - Atlantic Division. WC - wild card

NHL Western Conference playoff bracket

Here is how the Western Conference playoff bracket would look if the season ended April 12:

Dallas Stars (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (WC2)

Winnipeg Jets (C2) vs. Colorado Avalanche (C3)

Vancouver Canucks (P1) vs. Nashville Predators (WC1)

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (P3)

The winner of the first series would play the winner of the second. The winner of the third series would play the winner of the fourth. Key: P - Pacific Division. C - Central Division. WC - wild card

What is the tiebreaker procedure for the NHL playoffs?

If two or more teams are tied in points at the end of the regular season, here are the tiebreakers:

Regulation wins Regulation and overtime wins Total wins Most points earned in head-to-head competition: If teams had an uneven number of meetings, the first game played in the city that has the extra game is excluded. Goal differential Total goals.

When does the NHL regular season end?

The NHL regular season is scheduled to end on April 18 with six games.

When do the Stanley Cup playoffs begin?

They're scheduled to begin on April 20. The last possible day of the Stanley Cup Final is June 24.

