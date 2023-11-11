'The whole city on our back': East defeats Brighton to bring football title to Rochester

FAIRPORT — Anthony Diaz held his MVP award and gold WWE world championship belt for every photo he took with family and friends after minutes after East/World of Inquiry completed a historic Section V championship run.

A football team from the Rochester City School District hadn't won a sectional football title in six years. Thanks to Diaz's two-touchdown performance, that drought ended Friday night as East's defeated Brighton 25-8 to capture the Section V Class A championship at Fairport High School. The Eagles back-to-back titles in 2004 and 2005 were the program's last Section V championships.

Diaz has been on the losing end of three finals before finally claiming the brick as a senior. The two touchdowns Diaz accounted for were pivotal. He's been one of Section V's best and most dynamic players for years. Diaz has an innate ability to score touchdowns in many facets, from anywhere on the field, as he did once again in Friday's Class A final.

"We had the whole city on our back," said Diaz, who committed to Army earlier this year. "(East) winning in 2004, 2005, us coming close a lot of times, finally getting it is something really great. We're making history."

What it means

East High coaches James Vann and Steve Flagler couldn't escape the celebratory water shower their players dumped on them after extending their unbeaten season to 11-0. East lost finals appearances in 2022, spring 2021, and 2019.

"The tone was set about three years ago," Vann said. "The seniors now are feeding off of that, from the guys that built that culture before. We're going to miss those guys, but we've still got another week with them."

East is the first Rochester city school to win a Section V championship since 2017 — when coach Greg Mortier's Wilson Wildcats won the Class A crown — but Monroe can join them with a win in Saturday's Class B final. East's Eagles advance to next week's region finals.

"I can't say enough good things about our senior class. They set the tone at a young age ... (and) bought into everything we did," Flagler said.

Brighton coach Steve Lian's Bruins ended the season 7-4. It was their second final since the 2021 fall season. Senior lineman Val Kondratenko, junior running back Gavin Parks, senior quarterback Tyler Martinovich and

Top players

MVP: East receiver Anthony Diaz

Diaz returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown on the opening drive. Diaz then threw Ervin Wiggins a touchdown on a nifty wide receiver toss play that gave the Eagles a 14-0 lead they'd take into halftime. Diaz also caught four passes for 58 yards.

Offensive MVP: East quarterback Zymier Jackson.

The senior quarterback completed 12 of 21 passes for 160 yards, connecting with Diaz, Ervin Wiggins — who scored a rushing and receiving touchdown — Joshua Chester, Amazie Riley, Anthony Hampton and Da'Mari Green, who had a touchdown called back that led to Yusuf Abdi's 24-yard field to give East a 17-8 third quarter advantage. Jackson won one game as a sophomore at Greece Olympia/Odyssey, but is 21-1 since arriving at East/WOI for his junior season.

Defensive MVP: East defensive lineman Jeremiah LaMar Tucker

The East/WOI junior played all along the Eagles defensive front. He overcame double teams while snaps at tackle and end, helping East's bend-don't-break defense that made multiple stops inside and around the red zone. Hampton, Wiggins, Perrion Williams and Clauzel Moore also played well defensively.

Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Val Kondratenko

Brighton's 6-foot-5, 265-pound guard guided Brighton's 250-yard power rushing attack, which was again led by Gavin Parks. Kondratenko's line made way for Parks' breakout season, which ended with a 203-yard rushing performance. A powerful ball carrier, Parks apparently suffered an injury that sidelined him most of the second half. Martinovich rushed for 50 yards and scored the Bruins' only touchdown.

Kelvin Shepard, Ricardo Carrero Chico and Charles Garcia dump water on one of their head coaches, James Vann in the final minute of their Section V Class A championship game against Brighton at Fairport High. East/WOIS won 23-8..

Top plays

Diaz's MVP performance will be remembered for the two first quarter touchdowns he accounted for. On his pick-six, Perrion Williams hit Martinovich on a pass intended for Thomas Welker. Diaz was at safety when he intercepted the pass at the 15, weaving through downfield blocks and into the end zone 85 yards later.

"As soon as I got it, nothing but end zone," Diaz said.

"He made a play when we desperately needed one," Flagler said.

On East's ensuing offensive possession, Diaz motioned and caught Jackson's pass behind the line of scrimmage. Brighton's defensive backs ate the fake and paid dearly as Diaz found Wiggins wide open for a 10-yard touchdown reception.

Brighton's junior linemen Toby Martin and Allen Rossignol both pulled from the left side to lead block on Martinovich's two-yard touchdown on a QB power play. The touchdown helped Brighton trail 14-8 with 8:25 left in the third. The Bruins could have tied it on their next possession but East forced another turnover-on-downs at its own 22 with 2:49 remaining in the third.

What's next

East/WOI will play Section VI's undefeated Class A champion Clarence in the New York State Far West Regionals next weekend in Buffalo. Coach Paul Burgio's Red Devils are also 11-0.

