White Sox’s Yoán Moncada leaves game vs. Guardians early due to groin strain

Yoán Moncada had been playing through a groin issue before he went down Tuesday. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left Tuesday’s game early after he fell while trying to reach first on a ground ball at Progressive Field.

Moncada hit a ground ball to third in the second inning of his team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. As he approached first base, he suddenly collapsed and hit the dirt hard. He immediately started rolling around, clearly in significant pain, as he was called out.

Yoán Moncada goes down running to first base. He had to be helped off the field pic.twitter.com/6ISI4JFZph — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 9, 2024

Moncada was helped off the field, and the White Sox quickly ruled him out due to a left adductor strain. While the severity of the injury isn’t known, he’s considered day-to-day.

Yoán Moncada left tonight's game with a left adductor strain. He will be reevaluated tomorrow. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 9, 2024

Moncada had been dealing with minor soreness in his hip and groin area in recent days, though he had been playing through it. He hit a single and stole a base in the White Sox’s 4-0 loss to the Guardians on Monday.

The 28-year-old entered Tuesday with a .270 batting average and 10 hits so far this season, his eighth with the White Sox. He hit a single in the first inning for Chicago to kick off what ended up being a five-run inning for the Sox. Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, however, to help Cleveland cut into the deficit immediately.

The White Sox entered Tuesday’s game with a 1-9 record. After dropping four straight to start the year, Chicago’s lone win of the season came against the Atlanta Braves on April 2. The White Sox have since lost five straight, including a four-game sweep at the hands of the Kansas City Royals.

This post will be updated with more information.