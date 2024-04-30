White Sox trade pitcher to the Red Sox

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have traded a left-handed pitcher to the Boston Red Sox, according to a press release from the team Tuesday evening.

The team said they are sending LHP Bailey Horn to Boston in exchange for cash considerations.

Horn was designated for assignment last Friday after he went 1-1 with an 11.32 ERA and 15 strikeouts over nine relief appearances for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights this season.

Horn was originally acquired by the White Sox in a trade with the Chicago Cubs back in February, with the two sides swapping pitching prospects with one another.

Horn, 26, combined to go 7-3 with a 4.21 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 53 innings across 45 relief appearances in 2023 between the Double-A Tennessee Smokies and Triple-A Iowa Cubs.

