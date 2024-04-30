White Sox trade left-handed reliever Bailey Horn to Red Sox for cash considerations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have traded left-handed reliever Bailey Horn to the Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced on Tuesday.

The #WhiteSox have traded left-handed pitcher Bailey Horn to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 30, 2024

The Sox acquired Horn in late February from the Cubs in exchange for pitcher Matthew Thompson. Horn has played nine games for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights this season.

In those nine games, Horn has compiled an 11.32 ERA from 10.1 innings pitched and 13 earned runs allowed. The majority of his runs allowed game in one game against the Norfolk Tides (six runs) and Syracuse Mets (four runs).

Ironically, the White Sox drafted Horn in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB entry draft. They traded him to the Cubs in 2021 before reacquiring him this past February.

