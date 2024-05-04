White Sox aim to end 9-game road losing streak, play the Cardinals

Chicago White Sox (6-26, fifth in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (15-17, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Erick Fedde (2-0, 2.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Cardinals: Lance Lynn (1-0, 2.64 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -183, White Sox +152; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will attempt to break a nine-game road skid when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 6-7 in home games and 15-17 overall. The Cardinals are 8-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago is 6-26 overall and 1-14 on the road. The White Sox have a 3-9 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals with a .281 batting average, and has nine doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 10 RBI. Paul Goldschmidt is 12-for-38 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has seven doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 10-for-37 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .221 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 3-7, .248 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O'Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

White Sox: Danny Mendick: day-to-day (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.