Where Wisconsin’s class of 2025 stands after its latest commitment

Wisconsin landed a commitment from class of 2025 linebacker Samuel Lateju Monday afternoon. The commitment is the program’s eighth in the class, and first since the end of January.

Luke Fickell’s group now ranks No. 9 in the nation, and No. 3 in the new Big Ten behind Ohio State and Penn State.

Of note, the class is currently without a blue-chip recruit — that after Fickell’s 2024 class finished with a blue-chip ratio of 50%. Wisconsin’s current top-10 ranking is due more to volume than top-end quality, though months remain before the cycle comes to a close.

The 2025 cycle is a critical one for Fickell and his coaching staff.

First, Wisconsin experienced turnover on its coaching staff throughout the offseason. Fickell’s new hires must continue 2024’s recruiting success without a hitch.

Second, Fickell’s vision for the program will only succeed with improved talent. The Badgers’ place in the new Big Ten is currently unknown, especially as new members join and divisions are eliminated. The correlation between recruiting success and on-field results has never been higher for this program.

The 2025 cycle must continue 2024’s success for Wisconsin’s standing in the conference to rise.

