An updated look at Wisconsin’s 2024 coaching staff after its latest hire
Wisconsin football completed its 2024 coaching staff Thursday with the hire of defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow.
The move was required after former defensive line coach Greg Scruggs left for the same position at Michigan. It was an offseason of similar turnover across the coaching staff, as wide receivers coach Mike Brown moved laterally to Notre Dame and safeties coach Colin Hitschler the same to Alabama.
Luke Fickell then hired Kenny Guiton and the controversial Alex Grinch to fill those respective positions.
So, the Badgers coaching staff is now set with spring practice nearly one month away. Here is the updated look at Fickell’s 2024 staff after the hire of Whitlow:
Head Coach: Luke Fickell
Years At Wisconsin: 2nd
Prior Experience: Cincinnati (2017-2022)
Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks Coach: Phil Longo
Years At Wisconsin: 2nd
Prior Experience: Ole Miss (2017-2018), North Carolina (2019-2022)
Defensive Coordinator, Inside Linebackers Coach: Mike Tressel
Years At Wisconsin: 2nd
Prior Experience: Michigan State (2015-2020), Cincinnati (2021-2022)
Co-Defensive Coordinator, Safeties Coach: Alex Grinch
Years At Wisconsin: 1st
Prior Experience: Washington State (2015-2017), Ohio State (2018), Oklahoma (2019-2021), USC (2022-2023)
Offensive Line Coach: A.J. Blazek
Years At Wisconsin: 1st
Prior Experience: Vanderbilt (2021-2023)
Wide Receivers Coach: Kenny Guiton
Years At Wisconsin: 1st
Prior Experience: Houston (2017-2018), Louisiana Tech (2019), Colorado State (2020), Arkansas (2021-2023)
Running Backs Coach: Devon Spalding
Years At Wisconsin: 2nd
Prior Experience: Youngstown State (2020-2023)
Tight Ends Coach: Nate Letton
Years At Wisconsin: 2nd
Prior Experience: Cincinnati (2022)
Cornerbacks Coach: Paul Haynes
Years At Wisconsin: 2nd
Prior Experience: Ohio State (2005-2011), Arkansas (2012), Kent State (2013-2017), Michigan State (2018-2019), Minnesota (2020-2022)
Defensive Line Coach: E.J. Whitlow
OUR NEW #Badgers DLine Coach!
Prior to coming to Wisconsin, EJ Whitlow spent time at at Air Force, Miami of Ohio, & Grand Valley State (working with Matt Mitchell)
As a coach, Whitlow has helped develop future NFL prospects: Matt Judon, Dominique Robinson, &I Ivan Pace! pic.twitter.com/sXU8b14YcO
— Badger_Recruiting (@Wi_Recruiting) February 22, 2024
Years At Wisconsin: 1st
Prior Experience: Air Force (2022-2023), Miami (Ohio), Grand Valley State
Special Teams Coordinator, Outside Linebackers Coach: Matt Mitchell
Out in the Windy City seeing some of the best!! #ChicagoBlitz #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/w18V6aBxRT
— Matt Mitchell (@Coach_Mitch_) May 5, 2023
Years At Wisconsin: 2nd
Prior Experience: Grand Valley State (2010-2022)
