An updated look at Wisconsin’s 2024 coaching staff after its latest hire

Wisconsin football completed its 2024 coaching staff Thursday with the hire of defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow.

The move was required after former defensive line coach Greg Scruggs left for the same position at Michigan. It was an offseason of similar turnover across the coaching staff, as wide receivers coach Mike Brown moved laterally to Notre Dame and safeties coach Colin Hitschler the same to Alabama.

Luke Fickell then hired Kenny Guiton and the controversial Alex Grinch to fill those respective positions.

So, the Badgers coaching staff is now set with spring practice nearly one month away. Here is the updated look at Fickell’s 2024 staff after the hire of Whitlow:

Head Coach: Luke Fickell

Oct 14, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell leads the football team onto the field for warmups prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years At Wisconsin: 2nd

Prior Experience: Cincinnati (2017-2022)

Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks Coach: Phil Longo

Wisconsin offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo watches quarterback Marshall Howe (12) during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Years At Wisconsin: 2nd

Prior Experience: Ole Miss (2017-2018), North Carolina (2019-2022)

Defensive Coordinator, Inside Linebackers Coach: Mike Tressel

Wisconsin Badgers defensive Coordinator Mike Tressel runs through a drill during fall training camp at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Years At Wisconsin: 2nd

Prior Experience: Michigan State (2015-2020), Cincinnati (2021-2022)

Co-Defensive Coordinator, Safeties Coach: Alex Grinch

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Alex Grinch during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Years At Wisconsin: 1st

Prior Experience: Washington State (2015-2017), Ohio State (2018), Oklahoma (2019-2021), USC (2022-2023)

Offensive Line Coach: A.J. Blazek

Vanderbilt offensive lineman Levi Harber (72) talks with assistant offensive line coach A.J. Blazek during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, August 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

Years At Wisconsin: 1st

Prior Experience: Vanderbilt (2021-2023)

Wide Receivers Coach: Kenny Guiton

Nov 30, 2013; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kenny Guiton (13) before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Years At Wisconsin: 1st

Prior Experience: Houston (2017-2018), Louisiana Tech (2019), Colorado State (2020), Arkansas (2021-2023)

Running Backs Coach: Devon Spalding

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin running backs coach Devon Spalding talks with running back Chez Mellusi (1) during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Years At Wisconsin: 2nd

Prior Experience: Youngstown State (2020-2023)

Tight Ends Coach: Nate Letton

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin tight ends coach Nate Letton is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Years At Wisconsin: 2nd

Prior Experience: Cincinnati (2022)

Cornerbacks Coach: Paul Haynes

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin cornerback coach Paul Haynes is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Years At Wisconsin: 2nd

Prior Experience: Ohio State (2005-2011), Arkansas (2012), Kent State (2013-2017), Michigan State (2018-2019), Minnesota (2020-2022)

Defensive Line Coach: E.J. Whitlow

OUR NEW #Badgers DLine Coach!

Prior to coming to Wisconsin, EJ Whitlow spent time at at Air Force, Miami of Ohio, & Grand Valley State (working with Matt Mitchell) As a coach, Whitlow has helped develop future NFL prospects: Matt Judon, Dominique Robinson, &I Ivan Pace! pic.twitter.com/sXU8b14YcO — Badger_Recruiting (@Wi_Recruiting) February 22, 2024

Years At Wisconsin: 1st

Prior Experience: Air Force (2022-2023), Miami (Ohio), Grand Valley State

Special Teams Coordinator, Outside Linebackers Coach: Matt Mitchell

Out in the Windy City seeing some of the best!! #ChicagoBlitz #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/w18V6aBxRT — Matt Mitchell (@Coach_Mitch_) May 5, 2023

Years At Wisconsin: 2nd

Prior Experience: Grand Valley State (2010-2022)

