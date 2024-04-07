Where to watch the 2024 Grand National live: TV channel and streaming

The Grand National is one of the most watched sporting events in the UK each year - Alamy/Paul Quayle

If you only watch one horse race in 2024, it should probably be the Grand National. Indeed by law, the Grand National is one of two horse races that must be broadcast on free-to-air television in the UK (the Epsom Derby is the other).

This year’s race takes place at Aintree, near Liverpool, on Saturday. For everything you need to know about the race itself, see our comprehensive guide to the Grand National. You can also read our horse-by-horse guide to the race after the weights for the race were revealed and our suggestions about which horse to bet on.

What TV channel is the Grand National on?

ITV have the broadcasting rights to show the Grand National in the UK. The free-to-air broadcaster has shown the race since 2017. It was on Channel 4 from 2013 to 2016 and was broadcast on the BBC before then, ever since its first broadcast in 1960.

The Sky channel for ITV is 103. Virgin Media customers can also find ITV on channel 103.

ITV’s lead presenter is Ed Chamberlin.

Racing TV, the specialist racing broadcaster, will also show the race on Sky channel 424, or Virgin Media channel 536.

Grand National streaming options

Both the UK television broadcasters – ITV and Racing TV – have live online streaming services on their websites.

Where to watch a replay of the Grand National on TV

Racing TV will have an on-demand replay of the Grand National available to view on its website. This service is only available for subscribers, however.

Is the Grand National shown in the US?

This is to be confirmed. In 2023, however, no US TV channel carried the most prestigious race in the UK.

How many people watch the Grand National on TV?

In the second half of the 20th century, when the race was broadcast on the BBC, the Grand National regularly attracted a TV audience in excess of 15 million. The 1997 edition, which was postponed until the Monday owing to IRA bomb threats, attracted 15.1 million viewers, the highest number for any sporting event that year.

In the past decade or so, the Grand National has typically attracted a TV audience of fewer than 10 million, although that still makes the race one of the most watched sporting events every year.

The global TV audience is sometimes estimated at 500 million, although accurate figures are almost impossible to determine.

The three-day Grand National Festival usually welcomes about 150,000 race-going fans to Aintree itself.

