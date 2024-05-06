Where UNC basketball recruits land in final On3 2024 rankings

The college basketball offseason is upon us as programs welcome in the 2024 recruiting classes on campus this Summer. The next wave of talent as recruits is here and with that, On3 has released their final 2024 recruiting class rankings.

For North Carolina, they welcome in a three-man class headlined by Ian Jackson. The New York product is the lone five-star commit in the On3 rankings for the Tar Heels as his future teammate, Drake Powell is still ranked as a four-star recruit. Joining them is center James Brown who earned a four-star ranking as well.

Jackson leads the way as the No. 10 player in the class, holding his five-star ranking from start to finish, joining only Tre Johnson as recruits to do that in the On3 rankings.

Despite only having four stars, Powel isn’t too far behind them. The North Carolina native is No. 15 in the rankings with a grade of 97.

Brown is the third-ranked player in the three-man class but is at No. 94 overall with a rating of 92.

It’s interesting to see these rankings compared to other services out there as this is a very important class for the Tar Heels’ future.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire