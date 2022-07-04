Where the top 10 quarterback prospects in 2023 are headed

The quarterback position is the most critical spot on the field at any level of football.

The recruiting battles for the top signal-callers in the country will determine the future of college football. Everyone is looking for the next Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow to lead their program to the promised land.

Top-tier talents often serve as the leaders of entire recruiting classes. The best players around the country want to play with the best quarterbacks. Texas is recruiting at an elite level since Arch Manning committed last week.

The 2023 class is one of the more exciting quarterback groups in quite some time. Six players are rated as five-star prospects, including Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson and Nicholaus Iamaleava.

Eight out of 247Sports’ top 10 rated quarterbacks have already committed to their schools of choice. Here is a look at where the top-ranked high school quarterbacks are planning to play at the collegiate level.

1

1

p

p

e

e

W

W

h

h

Four-star Pierce Clarkson, Louisville commit

Just practicing for signing day 😁 pic.twitter.com/bbMxmAm0d9 — THE 10NE (@_pierceclarkson) July 3, 2022

Four-star Dylan Lonergan, uncommited

Postponing my commitment until July 12th… — Dylan Lonergan (@_dylanlonergan) June 28, 2022

Four-star Eli Holstein, Alabama commit

Alabama has landed QB Eli Holstein, who is ranked No. 59 on the ESPN 300. Holstein originally committed to Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies in June last year, but decommitted in March. https://t.co/3in4xvAHcx ( 🎨 via @eli_holstein10, @AlabamaFTBL) pic.twitter.com/V0ehmUKwDE — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) May 24, 2022

Four-star Jaden Rashada, Miami commit

Story continues

2023 QB Jaden Rashada has reportedly agreed to an NIL deal with Miami booster John Ruiz worth $9.5 million, per @On3NIL, believed to be the largest NIL deal to date. The 4-star "turned down an $11 million offer" from Florida's Gator Collective to commit to the U. pic.twitter.com/GgLFOGDSnz — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 27, 2022

Five-star Christopher Vizzina, Clemson commit

Committed. Thank You Lord!

Mark 8:36 pic.twitter.com/m60xZqWUu9 — Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) April 12, 2022

Five-star Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma commit

Five-star Dante Moore, uncommited

Five-star Nicholaus Iamaleava, Tennessee commit

#BREAKING: 5-star QB and No. 3 player in the Top247 Nicholaus Iamaleava has committed to @Vol_Football 🍊 Iamaleava becomes the first 5-star QB to commit to Tennessee since 2002.https://t.co/KR9NDjX5OQ pic.twitter.com/cQ8kiihs9g — 247Sports (@247Sports) March 21, 2022

Five-star Malachi Nelson, USC commit

Yeah, This feels right ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/HyVe11X4mf — malachi nelson (@Malachi) November 30, 2021

Five-star Arch Manning, Texas commit

1

1

1

1

1

1